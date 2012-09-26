版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 27日 星期四 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says Dave & Buster's IPO filing is credit positive; ratings and outlook unaffected

Sept 27 Moody's Investors Service stated today that the ratings and ratings outlook for Dave & Buster's Inc's. ("Dave & Buster's, B3, stable) are not affected by the filing of an S-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a potential initial public offering (IPO) by the company's parent, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐