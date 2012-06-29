TEXT-Fitch Confirms DBS's US CP Programme at 'F1+'

June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed DBS Bank Ltd.'s (DBS) upsized US commercial paper notes programme at Short-term 'F1+'. The confirmation follows an increase in the size of the programme to USD15bn from USD5bn.

Fitch had on 24 April 2012 affirmed the short-term programme rating, which is at the same level as DBS's 'F1+' Short-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the commercial papers constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

The proceeds from the notes are to be used for DBS's general working capital purposes. DBS - presently 29.5%-owned by the Singapore government via Temasek Holdings - is the largest of the three Singapore banking groups by assets. For more details on DBS's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms DBS, OCBC and UOB; Outlook Stable", dated 24 April 2012, and DBS's full rating report, dated 8 May 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.

DBS's other ratings are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'F1+'

- Viability Rating 'aa-'

- Support Rating '1'

- Support Rating Floor 'A-'