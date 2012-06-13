BRIEF-Moody's says Dell's ratings (A2, P-1) not affected by dividend initiation

BRIEF-Milestone Scientific begins epidural instrument clinical rollout in MENA regions
* Milestone Scientific Inc provides update regarding distribution and product platform strategy for epidural instrument
June 13 Moody's says Dell's ratings (A2, P-1) not affected by dividend initiation
* Milestone Scientific Inc provides update regarding distribution and product platform strategy for epidural instrument
* Chico's FAS Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Chico's FAS Inc. declares cash dividend of $0.0825 per share