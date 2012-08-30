版本:
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Deluxe Entertainment's CFR to B2 from B1; lowers term loan to B2; outlook still negative

Aug 31 Moody's Investors Service downgraded Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, Inc.'s ("Deluxe") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2 from B1.

