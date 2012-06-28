BRIEF-Moody's: No negative ratings impact on three SF CDOs for which Deutsche Bank AG acts as hedge counterparty

Brazil's Usiminas reports Q4 net loss of 195 mln reais
BRASILIA, Feb 17 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas on Friday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 195 million reais ($63.13 million) versus a net loss of 1.6 billion a year earlier.
June 29 Moody's: No negative ratings impact on three SF CDOs for which Deutsche Bank AG acts as hedge counterparty
Moody's Investors Service has reviewed the question of whether posting of collateral is required by Deutsche Bank AG, in its capacity as hedge counterparty under certain swap transactions entered into by three Moody's-rated SF CDOs (the "Affected Transactions"), in order to maintain the current Moody's rating of the Notes issued by the Affected Transactions following the downgrade by Moody's on June 21, 2012 of its rating of Deutsche Bank AG (the "Moody's Rating Action").
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 German and U.S. defence groups Rheinmetall and Raytheon have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate globally on defence technology, they said in a joint statement on Friday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra made assurances at Opel's headquarters in Germany that the carmaker is to remain an independent company in any deal with France's PSA Group, German monthly Manager Magazin reported, citing sources close to negotiations between GM and PSA.