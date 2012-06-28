BRIEF-Moody's: No negative ratings impact on three SF CDOs for which Deutsche Bank AG acts as hedge counterparty

June 29 Moody's: No negative ratings impact on three SF CDOs for which Deutsche Bank AG acts as hedge counterparty

Moody's Investors Service has reviewed the question of whether posting of collateral is required by Deutsche Bank AG, in its capacity as hedge counterparty under certain swap transactions entered into by three Moody's-rated SF CDOs (the "Affected Transactions"), in order to maintain the current Moody's rating of the Notes issued by the Affected Transactions following the downgrade by Moody's on June 21, 2012 of its rating of Deutsche Bank AG (the "Moody's Rating Action").