2012年 8月 16日

BRIEF-Moody's takes action on $473 million of Alt-A RMBS issued by Deutsche Bank from 2005 to 2007

Aug 16 Moody's Investors Service has downgraded 12 tranches, upgraded two tranches and confirmed the rating on one tranche from four RMBS transactions issued by Deutsche Bank.

