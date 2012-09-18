版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三 06:50 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says Disney's A2 ratings are not impacted by its loan to Euro Disney to refinance its debt

Sept 19 Moody's Investors Service said The Walt Disney Company's (Disney) A2 senior unsecured ratings, P-1 short term ratings and stable outlook are unaffected by the company's plans to refinance third party bank debt at Euro Disney SCA, the operator of Disneyland Paris - in which Disney has a 51% effective ownership stake.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐