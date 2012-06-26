版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 27日 星期三 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Digital at Baa2

June 27 Moody's Investors Service affirmed all ratings of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. and Digital Realty, L.P. (senior unsecured at Baa2). The rating outlook is stable.

