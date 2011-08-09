版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 10日 星期三 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's upgrades Dollar Thrifty-sponsored rental car asset backed notes

August 9 Dollar Thrifty:

* Moody's upgrades Dollar Thrifty-sponsored rental car asset backed notes

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐