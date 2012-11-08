TEXT-S&P Lwrs Rtgs On DPL, Dayton Pwr & Light To 'BB' From 'BBB-'

Overview
-- Increased competition because of lower wholesale
electricity prices will continue to materially reduce DPL's
profit margins.
-- We expect the unregulated retail business to grow because
of the eventual transition to generation market rates.
-- The company's financial position is stressed due to the
substantial amount of acquisition debt at parent company AES.
-- We are lowering our ratings on DPL Inc. and its wholly
owned subsidiary, Dayton Power & Light (DP&L), including the
corporate credit rating on both entities, to 'BB' from 'BBB-'
and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications. We
are also lowering our issue ratings on DPL's senior unsecured
debt to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and on DP&L's senior secured debt to
'BBB-' from 'BBB+'.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our baseline forecast
for consolidated adjusted FFO to debt of about 8% to 10% for the
next three years. Rating Action On Nov. 8, 2012, Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit ratings on
DPL Inc. and subsidiary Dayton Power & Light Co. (DP&L) two
notches, to 'BB' from 'BBB-', and removed them from CreditWatch
negative. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered
our issue ratings on DPL's senior unsecured debt to 'BB' from
'BB+'.
We assigned a recovery rating of '5', indicating our
expectation that lenders would receive modest (10% to 30%)
recovery of principal in a default. We also lowered our issue
rating on DP&L's senior secured debt two notches, to 'BBB-' from
'BBB+'. We revised the recovery rating on the senior secured
debt to '1', reflecting high (90% to 100%) recovery, from '1+'.
All debt issue ratings have also been removed from CreditWatch
negative.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's ratings on DPL Inc. reflect the company's
consolidated credit profile, which includes its association with
the weaker credit quality of its parent, The AES Corp.
(BB-/Stable/--). DPL is the holding company for regulated
electric utility DP&L.
The ratings also reflect DPL's "strong" business risk
profile and its "aggressive" financial risk profile, as defined
in our criteria. (We rank business risk from "excellent" to
"vulnerable" and financial risk from "minimal" to "highly
leveraged.") We view DPL and DP&L's business risk profiles as
"strong" based on the increased competition among Midwest energy
retail providers and the expected growth of the unregulated
retail business.
In addition, we expect competition to increase because of
lower wholesale electricity prices, which will materially reduce
DPL's profit margins. The company's financial position has very
little cushion due to the increased amount of acquisition debt
from parent company AES. DPL recently announced that it will be
taking an impairment charge of $1.85 billion on the goodwill
associated with the AES purchase. Although we do not expect this
impairment to affect cash flows, it will substantially weaken
net income and earnings in 2012 as well as the
total-debt-to-capital ratio. DPL's credit quality is heavily
influenced by the substantial additional acquisition-related
debt and its adverse impact on the company's key financial
measures.
Consequently, our baseline forecast calls for total debt to
EBITDA of about 6.5x to 7.0x and adjusted FFO to total debt to
be about 8% to 10%. Our ratings on DPL and DP&L are higher than
our rating on parent AES, as structural protections (a
separateness agreement, an independent director, and debt
limitations and covenants) provide some insulation to the
subsidiaries. Our assessment of both entities' strong business
risk profiles is based on DP&L's eventual transition to
generation market rates. We expect increasing competition from
lower wholesale electricity prices to materially reduce DPL's
profit margins in the next 12 to 24 months.
Our assessment also takes into account the expected growth
of the unregulated retail subsidiary, a lack of fuel diversity,
and a weak economy in Dayton. Those factors are partly offset,
in our view, by the lower-risk regulated transmission and
distribution portion of the business, generally low-cost
generating facilities, and the completion of an extensive
environmental compliance program. With heightened competition in
Ohio, unrated affiliate DPL Energy Resources now provides
electricity to about 77% of DP&L's estimated 57% switched load
at market rates. DP&L recently filed a new electric security
plan (ESP) for Jan. 1, 2013, through May 31, 2016.
The company's current ESP expires on Dec. 31, 2012. The new
plan would reflect a proportionate blend of the rate resulting
from a competitive bidding process and DP&L's current ESP
generation prices. DP&L is proposing to blend in auction results
with current standard-service offer rates, starting with a 10%
mix of auction results and culminating in a 100% move to market
rates in June 2016. DP&L has also requested approval for a
non-bypassable service stability rider (SSR) and a
customer-switching tracker. We view the SSR and the tracker as
good for credit quality as they would provide additional cash
flow that would otherwise be lost in the company's transition to
full market rates.
As a reference point, AEP Ohio's recent ESP filing with the
Public Utilities Commission of Ohio includes a non-bypassable
rider. AEP also filed to create a separate generation company
for its Ohio generation assets. We assess DPL's financial risk
profile as aggressive, reflecting our base-case scenario of
adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 8%
to 10% and adjusted total debt to EBITDA of about 6.5x for the
next 12 months. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, adjusted
FFO to debt was 11%, compared with 12% at year-end 2011;
adjusted debt to EBITDA was 5.8x, slightly weaker than 5.2x at
year-end 2011.
Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate" under Standard & Poor's corporate
liquidity methodology, which categorizes liquidity in five
standard descriptors.
"Adequate" liquidity supports our 'BB' issuer credit rating
on DPL and its subsidiary DP&L.
Our assessment is based on the following factors and
assumptions:
-- We expect liquidity sources (including FFO and credit
facility availability) to exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the
next 12 months;
-- Debt maturities over the next year are manageable;
-- Even if EBITDA declines by 15%, we believe net sources
will be well in excess of liquidity requirements; and
-- The company has good relationships with its banks and has
a good standing in the credit markets. DPL's projected sources
of liquidity are mostly operating cash flow and available bank
lines. Its projected uses are mainly for necessary capital
expenditures and debt maturities.
The company's ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability
events with limited need for refinancing, its flexibility to
reduce capital spending or sell assets, its sound bank
relationships, its solid standing in credit markets, and its
generally prudent risk management further support our assessment
of its liquidity as adequate. DP&L's next maturity, in October
2013, is significant, at $470 million. Given the magnitude of
the maturity, we expect the company to address it well in
advance of the due date. DP&L maintains a $200 million revolving
credit facility that matures on April 20, 2013. The company also
has another $200 million revolving credit facility that expires
in August 2015.
Subject to certain conditions and approvals, DP&L has the
option to increase both facilities by up to an additional $50
million each. DPL recently reduced the limit on its $125 million
credit facility to $75 million and negotiated changes to the
covenant requirements with the bank group. The first financial
covenant, originally a total-debt-to-capitalization ratio, was
changed, effective Sept. 30, 2012, to a total-debt-to-EBITDA
ratio.
The ratio is not to exceed 7.0x to 10.0x as of Sept. 30,
2012, and the ratio steps up to 8.25x to 10.0x by Sept. 30,
2013. The company is currently in compliance with this covenant.
In addition, EBITDA to interest must be at least 2.5x under the
covenant. The company is currently in compliance with this
covenant as well. Both DP&L bank agreements have one financial
covenant requiring that DP&L's total debt to capital not exceed
65%; the company is comfortably in compliance, as its actual
ratio is about 43%. In our analysis, we assumed liquidity of
about $680 million over the next 12 months, consisting of
projected FFO, excess cash, and availability under the credit
facilities.
We estimate liquidity uses of roughly $560 million during
the same period for capital spending, dividends, and debt
maturities. Recovery analysis We assign recovery ratings on all
debt issued by non-investment-grade rated corporate entities,
and these ratings determine potential notching of issue ratings
relative to our corporate credit rating on that company. Our
recovery analysis is based on a simulated default by the company
with its existing capital structure.
Highlights of our recovery analysis are as follows:
-- Our recovery analysis for DPL and DP&L was based on a
simulated default in 2016, at which point all of its power
assets will have transitioned to competitive-merchant status.
-- Following a simulated default, we valued the regulated
assets (the transmission and distribution equipment and
non-bypassable charge) at their approximate net book value of
$955 million as a proxy for the allowed regulated return on
these critical assets, and we valued the power assets at about
$905 million using a dollar-per-kilowatt (kw) approach that
considers the nature of the individual assets and the conditions
assumed in our simulated default scenario.
-- We assumed a higher dollar-per-kilowatt multiple for the
Zimmer ($450/kw), Killen ($425/kw), and Miami ($425/kw) coal
plants because environmental updates will have been completed
prior to our simulated default date and because these facilities
are newer and run with greater efficiency than the other coal
assets. Conversely, we used lower multiples for the Stuart
($375/kw), East Bend ($350/kw), and Conesville ($350/kw) coal
plants because these facilities are somewhat older or less
efficient and because these facilities could require additional
environmental upgrades to meet federal and state laws. We have
assigned no value to the Beckjord and Hutchings coal plants,
which should be decommissioned, or to the low-margin retail
marketing business. These assumptions produced a gross
enterprise value of $1.86 billion.
Based on the company's relatively simple capital structure,
we have estimated administrative bankruptcy expenses at 3%,
producing a net enterprise value of about $1.8 billion.
-- DP&L's secured debt is expected to total $923 million at
default (including an estimate of six months' accrued interest)
and would have the highest priority claim to this value. This
suggests the potential for full recovery and total coverage of
195%, but the transfer of regulated assets to a merchant arm
would leave only about 100% of the remaining regulated-asset
value. Under our first-mortgage-bond criteria, this produces a
'1' recovery rating, reflecting our expectation of 90% to 100%,
thus the secured issue rating of 'BBB-', which is two notches
higher than the corporate credit rating, although certain debt
backed by bond insurance from Berkshire Hathaway is rated higher
based on the insurer's credit rating. After accounting for other
estimated claims at DP&L (two revolving facilities, which we
assume would be fully drawn at default, and structurally senior
preferred stock) of about $424 million, roughly $447.5 million
in remaining value would be available to DPL creditors. This
suggests total coverage of about 24% for DPL's unsecured debt of
roughly $1.8 billion. As such, this debt has a '5' recovery
rating, reflecting modest (10% to 30%) recovery prospects, and
an issue rating of 'BB-'.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook on DPL reflects Standard & Poor's
baseline forecast that consolidated adjusted FFO to debt will be
about 8% to 10% over the next 12 to 18 months. Significant risks
to the forecast include increasing competition from lower
electricity prices that could materially lower DPL's profit
margins and a weaker economy than we currently expect.
We could lower the ratings if FFO to debt is consistently
lower than 8% or the business risk profile weakens as a result
of the disproportionate growth of the competitive energy
business. Conversely, we could raise the ratings if FFO to debt
consistently strengthens to greater than 15% on a sustained
basis, which we would expect to result mostly from higher
electricity prices and an improved economy.
