BRIEF-Moody's cuts Eastman Kodak ratings, outlook negative

Sept 27 Moody's Investors Service lowered all ratings of Eastman Kodak Company, including: the corporate family and probability of default to Caa2 from Caa1, the senior unsecured to Caa3 from Caa2, the senior secured to B3 from B1 and the Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to SGL-3 frm SGL-2. The outlook remains negative.