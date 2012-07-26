TEXT-S&P Rates Empresas ICA's $350M Senior Unsecured Notes 'B+'

Overview

-- Mexico-based construction company Empresas ICA has launched a $350 million senior unsecured debt issuance due 2017.

-- We are affirming our 'BB-' global scale and 'mxBBB+' national scale corporate credit rating on the company and assigning our 'B+' issue-level rating and a recovery rating of '5' to the senior unsecured notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain an adequate liquidity and will gradually improve its leverage metrics during the next two years to levels more commensurate with its current financial profile, despite the large capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Rating Action On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's

Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' global scale and 'mxBBB+' national scale corporate credit rating on Empresas ICA S.A.B. de C.V. (ICA). At the same time, we assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating and a recovery rating of '5', indicating expectation of moderate (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default, to the company's $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2017. The outlook is stable. The company will use the proceeds to pay down short-term debt at the subsidiary level.

Rationale

The ratings on ICA reflect our assessment of the company's "fair" business risk profile, "aggressive" financial risk profile, and "adequate" liquidity.

Our assessment of ICA's business risk profile as "fair" reflects its status as the largest engineering, procurement, and construction firm in Mexico, with a long and positive track record among its business divisions. It also reflects the company's diversified portfolio mix with investments in large projects with complex designs and heavy construction, as well as participation in road and water concessions, and airports. The partly offsetting factors are the inherent cyclicality of the construction industry and the geographic concentration of its markets.

Currently, the La Yesca hydroelectric power plant, the Autovia Urbana Sur project, and two social infrastructure projects for Mexico's federal government account for one-third of ICA's backlog. As of March 31, 2012, ICA had an about MXN36.4 billion backlog, which represents approximately nine months of revenues. We expect the company to continue to expand its construction and infrastructure divisions. The company's construction division accounts for 79% of its revenues, infrastructure 13%, and housing 8%. The infrastructure division contributes 49% of EBITDA, construction with 44%, and housing 7%.

Our assessment of ICA's financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflects limited financial flexibility associated with high leverage ratios that we expect to be in the 7.0x area by the end of 2012. Under our base-case scenario we assume that the existing backlog will support revenue growth of about 15% in 2012-2013. The start of several concessions, including the Autovia Urbana Sur in Mexico City, will be the main growth drivers. Our baseline forecast considers that the concessions operations will maintain EBITDA margins close to 60%. We expect ICA's debt to EBITDA to decline below 6.0x in 2013 and to the mid-4x area in 2014. We also expect funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will improve rapidly to 15% by 2015 from 5.3% in 2012 due to higher cash flow generation. Our assessment of ICA's financial profile incorporates our expectations that the company's financial policy would limit the use of debt at the holding company level to $850 million. Also, our analysis of the company's capital structure includes an assessment under which we exclude nonrecourse debt to ICA (i.e., debt from the 'ring-fenced' airport operations, and the debt from project finance structures of concession assets). Under this assessment, we expect ICA's deconsolidated debt to EBITDA to decline below 6.0x by 2013.

Our senior unsecured debt rating is one-notch below the corporate credit rating on ICA, which reflects 'moderate' recovery prospects in a default scenario, and the resulting structural subordination relative to other operating-subsidiaries' liabilities. (For our structural subordination methodology, see "Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008," published April 15, 2008, and "Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt," published Aug. 10, 2009, on RatingsDirect).

Liquidity

Based on its likely sources and uses of cash during the next 12-18 months, our performance expectations, and pro forma for the transaction, we assess ICA's liquidity as "adequate." Relevant factors in our assessment of ICA's liquidity profile include the following:

-- We expect ICA's sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x;

-- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA is lower than our expectations by 15% during the next 12 months; and

-- Pro forma for the transaction, the company faces a smooth debt maturity profile for 2013-2016.

As of March 31, 2012, ICA's liquidity sources include a cash balance of approximately MXN10.1 billion and an estimated FFO of more than MXN2.7 billion. Under our base-case scenario, we have incorporated capital expenditures in the MXN3.5 billion area for 2012, mainly to support the company's backlog. We believe, however, that some of the 2012 capital expenditures are discretionary, and expect management to pull back on spending if operating performance is below expectations. We also expect the company to use the proceeds from the bond issuance to repay short-term debt. We expect the company's cash flow generation to cover most of the annual capital expenditures, which should contribute to maintaining cash balances between MXN8.0 billion and MXN10.0 billion

Our assessment of ICA's liquidity also reflects our view that dividends received from the operating companies will be sufficient to cover debt service at the holding company level that has principal maturities until 2017. Furthermore, the company faces a manageable debt maturity schedule, as the bulk of its consolidated debt is structured as project finance and debt maturities are matched to the underlying cash flows.

Recovery analysis

The recovery rating on ICA's senior unsecured notes is '5', indicating expectation of moderate (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect soon after release of this report.)

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that ICA will gradually improve its key financial metrics in the next two years to levels more commensurate with its current financial risk profile. In particular, we expect the company to reduce its debt by the end of 2012, following payment of debt obligations of more than $1 billion related to the La Yesca project. Under our base-case scenario, debt to EBITDA should fall to less than 7.0x in 2012 and decline further to the mid-4x area by 2014, as a result of concessions becoming operational. Also, we expect ICA to limit the use of debt at the holding company level to $850 million.

We could lower the ratings if ICA deviates from its current financial plans for the remainder of 2012 and for 2013 through additional debt at the holding company level, weaker-than-expected operating performance that delays the scheduled repayment of the La Yesca-related debt in 2012, or sluggish cash flow generation that results in a leverage ratio above 6.0x by the end of 2013. In the medium term, we consider that an upgrade is unlikely based on the company's relatively high debt that limits its financial flexibility.

Ratings List

New Rating

Empresas ICA S.A.B. de C.V.

Senior Unsecured

US$350 mil 8.375% nts due 07/24/2017 B+

Recovery Rating 5

Ratings Affirmed

Empresas ICA S.A.B. de C.V.

Global Scale BB-/Stable/--

National Scale mxBBB+/Stable/--

Senior Unsecured B+

Recovery Rating 5