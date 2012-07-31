版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 06:27 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa1 rating to Energy Northwest's Columbia Generating Station (WA) revenue bonds. Outlook is stable

