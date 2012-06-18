TEXT-S&P Affirms Ratings On Energy Transfer Partners

Overview
-- U.S. midstream energy master limited partnership Energy
Transfer Partners (ETP) announced plans to form a new
ETP-controlled company that will include Southern Union Co. and
assets to be acquired in the recently announced merger with
Sunoco Inc.
Rating Action On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services affirmed its 'BBB-' corporate credit ratings on Energy
Transfer Partners L.P. (ETP) and Southern Union Co. and
maintained their stable outlooks. We are affirming our 'BB'
corporate credit rating on Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (ETE) and
maintaining the stable outlook. We revised the CreditWatch
implications on the 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Sunoco Inc.
to negative from positive.
We maintained the negative CreditWatch implications on
Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.'s 'BBB' corporate credit rating.
As of March 31 2012, ETP had nearly $9 billion of balance-sheet
debt. Rationale We have reviewed the transaction and believe the
formation of a new company called ETP HoldCo Corp. (ETP HoldCo),
which will hold Sunoco Inc. and Southern Union, is broadly
neutral to positive for ETP's credit risk profile.
ETP HoldCo will sit underneath and be controlled by ETP
through a majority of board seats and voting rights embedded in
its 40% common share interest. The transaction will cause ETP's
EBITDA base to grow materially to about $4 billion, with its
overall cash flow diversity notably improving. The transaction
does, however, further entrench ETP's aggressive growth strategy
and that of the ETE family of companies as a whole. The Sunoco
Inc. acquisition will extend ETP's scale and enhance its
competitive position across the natural gas, oil, and natural
gas liquids value chain.
The addition of Southern Union would bring additional
diversity and scale to ETP, although Southern Union will still
ultimately exist under ETE, so there is no notable change in our
view of ETE on a consolidated basis. ETE will maintain its
general partnership role over the entire ETE family of companies
so we expect it to ultimately control all of its subsidiaries.
We link the ratings on ETE and ETP because several members of
the management teams and boards of directors overlap. In
addition, ETE can, through its general partner interest,
significantly influence the business activities and financial
policies, including setting distribution levels. We expect ETP's
credit measures to slightly improve, with debt/EBITDA at roughly
4x to 4.5x in 2013, which we deem as appropriate for the rating.
However, we still expect it to be elevated in 2012 at about
4.75x.
ETP's greater size and cash flow diversity, however, makes
it more resilient to commodity price risk or pressure from any
one of its business lines. ETP's ability to maintain debt
leverage at this level depends on industry conditions and
management's ability to integrate the assets and realize
synergies. In our view, however, the ETE family of companies
continues to pursue a highly aggressive growth strategy, which
often results in weak credit measures, particularly when we view
them on a trailing 12-month basis. At the same time, we
recognize that the company has been willing to issue equity and
fund transactions in such a way as to preserve the current
ratings. The ratings affirmation on Southern Union as well as
the CreditWatch listing on Sunoco Logistics reflects our
expectation that their corporate credit ratings will be in line
with that of ETP. ETP's management will exert a significant
amount of control over both companies.
The CreditWatch listing on Sunoco Inc. reflects our
expectation that its corporate credit ratings could be lower
than its current rating of 'BB+' as we consider it to be a weak
subsidiary of ETP. We feel Sunoco Inc.'s stand-alone credit
quality does not warrant a 'BBB-' rating and ETP may not view it
as strategic in the long-term. The rating and outlook on ETE are
not affected because its consolidated credit profile does not
meaningfully change. We expect ETE's credit metrics will remain
appropriate for the rating, with stand-alone debt/EBITDA of
about 3.5x in 2013 (versus previous expectations of 3.75x) and
consolidated debt/EBITDA to be about 5.25x in 2013 (versus
previous expectations of about 5.5x).
Although ETE's debt leverage measures will improve slightly,
it will now receive cash flows produced by Southern Union via
subordinated distributions through its 60% interest in ETP
HoldCo (controlled by ETP) as opposed to it being a direct
subsidiary. Absent direct ownership of hard assets, our default
scenario and the resulting valuation become less certain. As a
result, we would revert to a more conservative valuation, which
is consistent with how we look at peers whose sole assets
consist of partially owned equity interests in other entities.
As such, we expect to change ETE's recovery rating to a '4' from
a '3' when the transaction closes.
However, we would still rate ETE's senior secured notes in
line with its corporate credit rating of 'BB'. CreditWatch We
expect to resolve the negative CreditWatch on Sunoco Logistics
when the transaction is completed in the third or fourth quarter
of 2012. We have reviewed the transaction and expect to lower
Sunoco Logistics' corporate credit rating to 'BBB-', in line
with that of ETP. We expect to resolve the negative CreditWatch
on Sunoco Inc. when the transaction is complete in the third or
fourth quarter of 2012. We believe Sunoco Inc.'s corporate
credit rating could be lower than its current rating of 'BB+' as
we could consider it to be a weak subsidiary of ETP.
We will assess the entity's stand-alone credit profile and
its strategic importance to ETP. Outlook Energy Transfer
Partners The stable outlook on our rating for ETP reflects our
expectation that its debt/EBITDA will be near or about 4.5x in
the long term because we expect the company's more diversified
mix of assets can tolerate somewhat higher debt leverage for the
rating than currently. We also expect the partnership to manage
and finance its capital spending program while keeping an
adequate liquidity position. We could lower the rating if it
appears that ETP will sustain its debt to EBITDA ratio at or
above 4.75x.
We do not currently contemplate a higher rating unless there
is sustained improvement in credit measures. Specifically, ETP
would need to maintain debt to EBITDA below 4x to 4.25x for a
sustained period to warrant an upgrade. Energy Transfer Equity
The stable rating outlook on ETE reflects our expectation for
continued stability in the distribution payments it receives
from its ownership interests in ETP, Southern Union, and Regency
Energy Partners L.P.. We expect ETE to deleverage its balance
sheet, with stand-alone and consolidated debt to EBITDA of about
3.5x and 5.25x, respectively, in 2013.
We could lower the ratings on ETE if it sustains its
stand-alone or consolidated debt to EBITDA ratios above 4x and
6x, respectively, or if it pursues large acquisitions that do
not improve its business risk or consolidated cash flow profile.
A downgrade of ETP would not necessarily lead to a lower rating
on ETE unless we believe there is a greater risk that
distributions to ETE will decrease. We are not contemplating
higher ratings on ETE, absent a materially more conservative
financial policy. Southern Union Co. Our stable rating outlook
on Southern Union reflects our view that the company will
continue to reduce financial leverage, maintain adequate
liquidity, and execute its organic growth strategy, principally
related to its gathering and processing business segment.
At this time, we consider an upgrade unlikely because of
Southern Union's ownership by ETE and ultimately an entity
controlled by ETP. Our ratings on ETP and ETE could influence
our ratings on Southern Union as they will ultimately control
Southern Union and have significant influence over its financial
policies. A downgrade of ETP would likely result in a lower
rating on Southern Union. Related Criteria And Research Key
Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream
Energy Industry, April 18, 2012
Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Energy Transfer Partners L.P.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- Senior unsecured BBB-
Energy Transfer Equity L.P. Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/--
Senior secured BB Recovery rating 3 Southern Union Co. Corporate
credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BBB- Junior
Subordinated BB Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Sunoco
Logistics Partners L.P. Corporate credit rating BBB/Watch Neg/--
Senior unsecured BBB/Watch Neg CreditWatch Listing Revised To
From Sunoco Inc. Corporate credit rating BB+/Watch Neg/--
BB+/Watch Pos/-- Senior unsecured BB+/Watch Neg BB+/Watch Pos
Recovery rating 4