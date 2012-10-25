版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五

BRIEF-Correction to Text, April 30, 2012 Release: Moody's affirms Energy Transfer Partners and reviews Sunoco Logistics for downgrade

Oct 26 In the first paragraph, first sentence, changed Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. to Sunoco Logistics Partners Operations L.P. Please see Issuer/Deal Research page on moodys.com for the full corrected press release.

