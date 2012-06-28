版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 29日 星期五 07:10 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's upgrades Energy XXI's CFR to B2 ; positive outlook

June 29 Moody's upgrades Energy XXI's CFR to B2 ; positive outlook

