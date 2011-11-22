版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 22日 星期二 09:20 BJT

TEXT:Fitch Affirms and Withdraws FedEx's 'BBB' IDR

(The following was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the long-term and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and issue ratings of FedEx Corporation and its Federal Express Corporation subsidiary.

Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings, which are uncompensated.

Fitch affirms and withdraws the following ratings:

FedEx Corporation

--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';

--Senior unsecured credit facility at 'BBB';

--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';

--Short-term IDR at 'F2';

--Commercial paper program at 'F2'.

Federal Express Corporation

--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';

--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'.

