TEXT-S&P Affirms FedEx 'BBB' CCR, Lowers Debt Rtgs

Overview

-- Despite the uncertain economic environment, we expect FedEx to continue to generate credit metrics in line with our expectations for the rating.

-- We are affirming our 'BBB' corporate credit and unsecured debt ratings on the company.

-- We are lowering our ratings on certain issues secured by A300 and MD11 aircraft, reflecting our view that there is an increasing risk that FedEx could seek to renegotiate payments on those issues in a bankruptcy scenario.

-- The outlook is stable, as we believe that credit metrics will remain relatively stable over the next two years absent a significant turnaround in the global economy.

Rating Action

As Standard & Poor's Ratings Services previously announced, on Nov. 2, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB' corporate credit and unsecured debt ratings on FedEx Corp. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the ratings on the 1998-A and 1999-A equipment trust certificates (EETCs) to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and on the 1998-B and 1999-B EETCs to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. We affirmed the ratings on the 1998-C and 1999-C EETCs at 'BBB'.

Rationale

Our affirmation of the corporate credit rating on Memphis, Tenn.-based FedEx Corp. reflects our expectation that the company will continue to generate credit ratios that are appropriate for the rating despite pressures from a weak global economy. Lowering the rating on selected EETCs is based on our assessment that there is an increasing risk that FedEx would seek to renegotiate payments on these issues, which could cause a default, in a bankruptcy scenario. The values of the aircraft that secure these EETCs have declined more rapidly than the certificates are paid down, reducing collateral coverage. We believe that there would be few alternate operators for these airplanes in the very difficult economic environment that would accompany a FedEx bankruptcy. We did not lower the rating on the 1998 and 1999 Class C certificates because we already rate them at the level of senior unsecured debt.

The ratings on FedEx reflect the transportation services company's strong competitive position, moderate financial policies, and good cash-generating capability. Its participation in competitive markets with significant capital expenditure and investment requirements and exposure to cyclical pressures offsets those factors somewhat. Standard & Poor's categorizes FedEx's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate," as defined by our criteria.

Although its largest operating unit, FedEx Express (the founder and leading participant in the air express segment of the domestic package express industry), still contributes the majority of revenues (62% of total revenues in fiscal 2012), FedEx has become a much more diversified company in recent years and now has a well-established global footprint, offering its customers a full range of transportation and logistics services. While FedEx lacks a ground network in Europe, it does have a sizeable European express business, primarily focused on intercontinental services. FedEx is pursuing an organic growth strategy in Europe and currently participates in specific European domestic markets. The proposed merger of rival United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS, A+/Negative/A-1) and TNT Express N.V. (BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2) is likely to be a modest competitive disadvantage for FedEx, but we believe that FedEx will remain a strong competitor in the region.

Cross-selling its portfolio of services and continuing its geographic expansion are key elements of the company's growth strategy. FedEx has a substantial market position in each of its business segments and has been gaining share in its ground business. Most of the markets in which FedEx competes have significant barriers to entry. However, FedEx faces formidable competition from a handful of other integrated service providers, as well as from a wide range of companies competing in specific market segments. FedEx uses independent contractors to pick up and deliver shipments at FedEx Ground. The company is facing a number of lawsuits arguing that workers in this segment should not be classified as independent contractors and is vigorously defending its current business model. Our ratings assume that the structure of this business will not change significantly.

We believe FedEx will continue to benefit from initiatives to improve yield (revenue per shipment) across its portfolio of businesses over the coming year and from its efforts to improve operating efficiency in its U.S. package delivery network. However, the economic outlook remains uncertain, as does the outlook for fuel prices. As a result, we believe the express business is likely to continue to experience volume pressure over at least the next few months, although continued strong growth in the ground business should offset this somewhat. FedEx recently unveiled a program designed to generate $1.7 billion in profit improvement by the end of fiscal 2016, with a significant portion of the improvement occurring in fiscal 2015. This is based on FedEx's expectation of slow economic growth over the next two years. We believe that the initiatives the company is undertaking, including headcount reductions, fleet modernization, network optimization, and yield initiatives, will lead to improved operating efficiency. However, we do not expect a material improvement in credit metrics over the next two years, absent a significant improvement in the global economy.

Our ratings incorporate our expectation that funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will average 30%-35% and that adjusted debt to capital will average 45%-55%. As of Aug. 31, 2012, these figures were 37% and 54%, respectively.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We characterize FedEx's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. We expect that sources of cash will exceed uses by at least 1.5x over the next 12 to 24 months, the minimum requirement for such a designation. We believe sources will exceed uses even if EBITDA were to fall by 30%. Sources of liquidity include existing cash balances of more than $2 billion and anticipated cash flow. During fiscal 2012, FedEx generated about $4.8 billion in operating cash flow and spent $164 million on dividends. FedEx recently stated that it expects to increase its dividend payout modestly, but it gave no time frame for doing so. We believe the company can accommodate this increase without jeopardizing its credit quality. In the unexpected event that operating performance declines materially, we would expect the company to modify its dividend plans. We do not expect the company to engage in share buybacks, except to the extent needed to offset dilution from the exercise of stock options.

We expect operating cash flow to decline this fiscal year, reflecting continuing high capital expenditures and recently completed acquisitions. The company spent $4 billion on capital expenditures in fiscal 2012 and is likely to spend a similar amount this year. We expect capital spending to moderate as the fleet renewal program winds down. Even so, capital expenditures will remain a significant use of cash flow because of the capital intensity of the industry. Debt maturities over the next few years are modest relative to liquidity.

FedEx entered into a $1 billion, five-year credit agreement in April 2011, which replaced its existing $1 billion credit agreement. The financial covenant requires FedEx to maintain a leverage ratio of adjusted debt to capital of no greater than 70%. As of Aug. 31, 2012, this ratio was 53.5%. Bank lines support the firm's commercial paper (CP) borrowings. It had none outstanding as of Aug. 31, 2012.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. We believe FedEx will face some operating challenges over the coming year because of the uncertain economic environment and reduced demand in its express business. The company is addressing these challenges through yield and efficiency improvement initiatives. As a result, we do not expect credit metrics to materially decline. Over the longer term, we believe the company's recently announced profit improvement program will lead to improved operating results and credit metrics. However, we do not expect significant improvement until at least fiscal 2014. If operating performance exceeds our expectations and FFO to debt increases to 40% and we believe it will stay there, we could raise the ratings. While we think this is unlikely, we could lower ratings if unanticipated operating challenges or weaker-than-expected demand results in FFO to debt falling to less than 25% and we expect it to remain there.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

FedEx Corp.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2

Sr unsecured BBB

CP A-2

Federal Express Corp.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--

Sr unsecured BBB

Equipment Trust Certificates

Pass-thru certs, series 2012 BBB

Pass-thru certs, series 1993 A2 BBB

Pass-thru certs, series 1993 B2 BBB

Pass-thru certs, series 1993 C2 BBB

Pass-thru certs, series 1995 A1, A2 BBB

Pass-thru certs, series 1995 B2, B3 BBB

Pass-thru certs, series 1996 A1 BBB

Pass-thru certs, series 1996 A2 BBB

Pass-thru certs, series 1996 B1 BBB

Pass-thru certs, series 1996 B2 BBB

Pass-thru certs, series 1998-1C BBB

Pass-thru certs, series 1999-1C BBB

Ratings Lowered

To From

Federal Express Corp.

Equipment Trust Certificates

Pass-thru certs, series 1998-1A BBB+ A-

Pass-thru certs, series 1999-1A BBB+ A-

Pass-thru certs, series 1998-1B BBB BBB+

Pass-thru certs, series 1999-1B BBB BBB+