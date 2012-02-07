版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日 星期三 07:45 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's downgrades Ferrellgas Partners to B1, changes outlook to negative

Feb 8 Ferrellgas Partners:

* Moody's downgrades Ferrellgas Partners to B1, changes outlook to negative

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐