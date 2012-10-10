版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 13:08 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Fiat to Ba3; negative outlook

Oct 10 Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) of Fiat S.p.A. to Ba3 from Ba2.

