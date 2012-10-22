版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 06:18 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms FMR LLC's A2 rating and changes outlook to stable

Oct 23 Moody's Investors Service today affirmed the A2 senior unsecured debt rating of FMR LLC (Fidelity Investments) and revised the rating outlook to stable from negative.

