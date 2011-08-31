TEXT-S&P asgns First Financial Holding 'BBB-/A-3' rtgs; Otlk stbl

(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- The overall credit profile of Taiwan-based First FHC resembles the credit profile of its core entity, First Commercial Bank (FCB), which benefits from a good market position and liquidity, supported by adequate capitalization.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term counterparty credit ratings to First FHC and our 'cnA-/cnA-2' Greater China credit scale ratings.

-- The outlook on the long-term rating is stable to reflect the stable outlook on FCB.

TAIPEI (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 31, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term counterparty credit ratings to First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (First FHC). The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'cnA-/cnA-2' Greater China credit scale ratings.

"The ratings on First FHC reflect the holding company's shared credit profile with its operating subsidiaries, the good market position and established franchise of its core subsidiary, First Commercial Bank Ltd. in Taiwan's banking sector, and the First FHC group's satisfactory liquidity profile. Counterbalancing factors include the group's concentrated revenue structure and continuing competitive pressure on the group's profitability," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Yuhan Lan.

First FHC is the fifth-largest financial holding company in Taiwan by consolidated assets as of the end of 2010. The First FHC group's strategic focus is to leverage the business operations of its core banking unit, FCB, which accounted for about 90% of the group's total pro-forma net worth and 91% of its net profits as of the end of 2010.

The First FHC group has a good position in Taiwan's banking sector through FCB, controlling about 6% of system-wide banking assets. FCB's large customer base and extensive distribution network offer cross-selling opportunities for other group members.

However, members remain operationally independent with little significant integration between them, which makes it challenging for the group to materialize revenue synergies among diverse customer groups.

"We view First FHC group's financial profile as adequate, which mainly reflects FCB's asset quality, capitalization, and liquidity. The group's liquidity profile also benefits from its solid franchise and diversified customer base. FCB's risk-adjusted capital ratio before diversification was an adequate 8.3% in 2010," said Ms. Lan.

"However, the group's moderate profitability is likely to constrain further improvement in its capitalization, in our view." On a consolidated basis, First FHC's double leverage ratio (holding company investment in subsidiaries divided by holding company shareholders' equity) was just 103.77% at the end of 2010. In our view, the First FHC group's major credit weakness is the continuing competitive pressure on its profitability. The group's revenue structure relies heavily on FCB's operating performance with net interest income as the bank's major revenue source.

Excessive market liquidity and intense competition are likely to constrain improvement in the bank's net interest margin over the next few years, in our opinion. The group's adjusted return on average assets improved to 0.35% in 2010 from 0.14% in 2009, mainly as a result of FCB's business growth and lower credit costs.

The First FHC group's enterprise risk management is adequate, in our view, with the main focus on FCB's operating risks due to its dominant role in the group's risk profile. The group has established a risk management committee at the holding company level to set the group's risk appetite, risk policies, risk limits, and regularly supervise and monitor the risk exposures of its operating subsidiaries. Each subsidiary maintains its risk management at levels appropriate to its respective business profile.

However, the group has yet to establish a holistic approach for an integrated risk management to proactively manage the group's consolidated risk exposures. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the risk profile of the group's core subsidiary, FCB, will not change significantly over the next two to three years, supported by its good franchise and adequate financial profile.

The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that the consolidated credit profile of the parent group will remain stable and that the group would not engage in overly aggressive M&A activity over the next few years. We may raise the ratings on the group if the bank can materially improve its financial profile by outperforming its similar-rated peers in terms of earnings, asset quality, and capitalization.

Conversely, we may lower the ratings on the group if FCB's profitability or asset quality materially deteriorate due to inadequate risk control or overly aggressive expansion.