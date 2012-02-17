版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 17日 星期五 09:03 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's says Foot Locker's share repurchase program has no impact on positive outlook

Feb 17 Foot Locker:

