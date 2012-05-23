版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 24日 星期四 07:38 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's upgrades rating of certificates issued by Corporate Backed Trust Certificates, Ford Motor Co.

May 24 Ford Motor Co.

* Moody's upgrades rating of certificates issued by Corporate Backed Trust Certificates, Ford Motor Co. Debenture-Backed Series 2001-36 Trust, a Structured Note

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐