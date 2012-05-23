BRIEF: Moody's upgrades rating of certificates issued by Corporate Backed Trust Certificates, Ford Motor Co.

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip on U.S. rate hike expectations
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Latin American currencies
slipped on Tuesday after remarks by two U.S. policymakers fueled
expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase next
month.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday she
would be conformable hiking rates at this point if the economy
maintained its current pace.
Her speech echoed comments by Philadelphia Fed President
Patrick Harker to Market News International, who said a March
rate increase was an option.