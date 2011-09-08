TEXT: Fitch Affirms Fortescue at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

Sept 8 (The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fortescue Metals Group Limited's (Fortescue) Foreign Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable.

Fortescue's IDR continues to reflect its position as a high margin producer supported by its relatively low production costs and proximity to its customers in Asia. Under Fitch's base case assumptions for iron ore price and sales volume, Fortescue's financial metrics take into consideration a projected weakening over the next two years as its capex ramps up to meet the accelerated timeline for expanded production. Notwithstanding this projected weakening of the financial metrics, the accelerated schedule does however provide higher probability of earlier than planned production. Further, the acceleration of the capex program is coincidental with cyclical highs in iron ore prices.

In 2010, Fortescue was the fourth-largest iron ore company globally with an estimated market share of approximately 4% of the seaborne market. For the year ended 30 June 2011, Fortescue's average total direct costs (including operating leases) were USD44.35 per wet metric tonne (wmt), while its average revenue per wmt shipped was USD136.83. Fortescue's high operating profit margins, compared with international peers, reflect its quality product and integrated infrastructure system. Although Fitch notes that operating costs have been rising, Fortescue is nonetheless cost-competitive among global peers, and in part this is supported by its favourable geographic location in servicing the Asian market. Fortescue's favourable position on the cost curve provides it with some financial flexibility if commodity prices decline.

Counterbalancing these strengths, the agency notes that sales are concentrated on a single commodity where success remains heavily correlated to steel demand, which in turn is dependent on the industrialisation and urbanisation of China. As such, its business diversification is weaker relative to higher rated peers such as Vale (BBB+/Stable), Rio Tinto (A-/Stable) and BHP Billiton (A+/Stable). Also, the execution risk in developing operations to the planned 155 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from 55mtpa currently remains a constraint on the IDR. The expansion of the company's total production capacity has to date progressed well, and it has announced that it is scheduled to achieve 155mtpa production by fiscal year-end 2013 - 12 months ahead of the previously announced deadline.

Fortescue's ratings could be downgraded if projected adjusted gross leverage to funds from operations (FFO) exceeds 2.75x and/or FFO gross interest cover falls below 4.0x. Under Fitch's base case assumptions, leverage and coverage measures are forecast to be weaker than these guidelines in FY13 as capex ramps up. The Stable outlook reflects Fitch's view that Fortescue's financial profile is indicative of its ratings when capex recedes and production increases from FY14. However, a sustained weakening of its credit profile leading to a rating downgrade can result from a material deviation from the business plan - such as delays or cost overruns associated with its expansion project which may result in higher-than-expected funding requirements or weaker-than-expected production, or from the future imposition of a Mineral Resources Rent Tax (MRRT) or a similar tax. While the introduction of a MRRT could have a material impact upon Fortescue, details on how the tax will be implemented, timing of implementation and the precise impact on Fortescue are still unclear.

Irrespective of any movement in Fortescue's IDR, the senior unsecured rating could be downgraded to the extent if the ratio of secured debt to consolidated operating EBITDA exceeds 2.0x.

The IDR could be upgraded if Fortescue successfully executes its expansion project and increases production capacity to 155mtpa; if FFO adjusted gross leverage falls below 2.0x and if FFO gross interest cover rises above 5.0x - both on a sustained basis.