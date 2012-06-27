TEXT-Fitch Upgrades Foster's; Withdraws Ratings

(Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Foster's Group Limited
(Foster's) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from
'BBB' and removed it from Rating Watch Positive. Fitch has also
affirmed Foster's Short-Term IDR at 'F2. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also simultaneously withdrawn the ratings. The ratings
for Foster's have been withdrawn following its acquisition by
SABMiller plc ('BBB+'/Stable) which was finalised in December
2011.
The upgrade reflects the alignment of its rating with that
of SABMiller. The rating takes into account Foster's legal and
operational links with, and its strategic importance to,
SABMiller as a result of the acquisition. Fitch notes Foster's
will be defined as a principal subsidiary under SABMiller's bond
documentation. With such cross acceleration, SABMiller has
significant financial incentive to provide financial assistance
to Foster's.
Furthermore, the acquisition of Foster's comes with synergy
targets that rest on plans to introduce best practices, and
roll-out SABMiller's brands in Australia. SABMiller's track
record with past acquisitions (Bavaria; Grolsch) is that
operations have been integrated into the larger group, and it is
Fitch's expectation that Foster's will be no different.
Strategically, the acquisition provides SABMiller with a leading
position in the Australian beer industry and leverages
SABMiller's regional presence in high-growth developing Asian
markets.