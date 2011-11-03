版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 3日 星期四 09:40 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's reviews FPL Energy Virginia Funding Corp for possible downgrade

Nov 3 FPL Energy Virginia Corp:

* Moody's reviews FPL Energy Virginia Funding Corp for possible downgrade

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐