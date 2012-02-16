BRIEF-Moody's announces impact on French corporate government-related issuers

Banks, basic resources lift European shares on Trump-trade
* Covestro sinks as Bayer sells shares (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
Feb 16 Moody's Investors Service has today changed to negative from stable the rating outlook on government-related issuers in France.
* Covestro sinks as Bayer sells shares (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 1 Britain's biggest trade union fears that more than 1,000 jobs could be lost at Ford's engine plant in Wales despite reassurances from the U.S. carmaker that similar levels of employment will be needed in the coming years.
* Avis Budget Group announces intention to offer 250 million euros of senior notes