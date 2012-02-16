版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 16日 星期四 10:32 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's announces impact on French corporate government-related issuers

Feb 16 Moody's Investors Service has today changed to negative from stable the rating outlook on government-related issuers in France.

