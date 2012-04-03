TEXT-S&P Rates Freedom Group's Proposed Term Loan And Secured Notes

Overview

-- U.S. firearms and ammunition manufacturer Freedom Group plans to issue a $330 million term loan and $250 million in senior secured notes, likely using the aggregate proceeds to repay debt and to pay tender premiums.

-- We are assigning the term loan our preliminary 'B+' rating with a preliminary recovery rating of '3', and the notes our preliminary 'B-' rating with a preliminary recovery rating of '6'.

-- We are also affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. The rating outlook is stable.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that modest EBITDA growth and debt reduction will likely drive leverage to the mid-5x area over the next few years, a level in line with the current rating.

Rating Action

On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating to Madison, N.C.-based FGI Operating Co. LLC's proposed $330 million term loan due 2019. The preliminary recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.

We also assigned our preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating to the proposed $250 million senior secured notes due 2020, to be co-issued by FGI Operating Co. and FGI Finance Inc. The preliminary recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the proposed term loan and notes to pay outstanding balances under its existing 10.25% senior secured notes due 2015, of which $247.6 million was outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011, and 11.25%/11.75% senior pay-in-kind (PIK) notes due 2015, of which $241.8 million was outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011. Freedom Group will use the remaining proceeds to pay about $66 million in tender premiums, fees, and expenses, and to provide $21 million in additional balance-sheet cash. In conjunction with the notes issuances, the company is also planning on entering into a new $150 million asset-based lending (ABL) facility (unrated) to replace its existing $150 million ABL facility.

We also affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Freedom Group. Our rating outlook is stable.

Rationale

The affirmation of our 'B+' corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that adjusted debt to EBITDA (leverage), pro forma for the proposed transactions, will increase to the high-5.0x area in 2012, compared with 5.2x at the end of 2011. Our measure of adjusted debt to EBITDA includes adjustments for operating leases, pension obligations, product and workers' compensation liabilities, and preferred stock. Notwithstanding added leverage in 2012, we believe that over the intermediate term, leverage will remain below 6x, our threshold for the current rating given our "weak" assessment of Freedom Group's business risk profile. The increase is 2012 leverage is being driven by $87 million of incremental debt under the proposed transaction to fund tender premiums, fees, and expenses, as well as to bolster cash balances. Despite the increase in 2012 leverage, we expect EBITDA coverage of interest expense to improve to the mid-2.0x area in 2012 from 1.8x at the end of 2011 because of lower interest costs.

Our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Freedom Group reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as weak and our assessment of its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."

Freedom Group's weak business risk profile reflects the company's exposure to unfavorable changes in commodity prices, vulnerability to changes in regulation, and a highly competitive operating environment for discretionary consumer spending dollars. We believe these factors are partially offset by Freedom Group's leading position in many of the markets in which it operates, its breadth of product offerings, and strong brand recognition.

The company's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects our expectation for leverage to be in the high-5x area in 2012 and for funds from operation (FFO) to debt to be in the mid-single-digit percentage area. We also expect that interest coverage, pro forma for the transaction, will be good in the mid-2x area in 2012. Our financial risk assessment also incorporates large working capital uses typically in the beginning of the year to fund inventory investments, and the corresponding need to maintain sufficient cash on hand and revolver availability. In 2012, we believe that Freedom Group will make a sizable inventory investment, although we anticipate the company's liquidity profile will remain "adequate."

Our ratings incorporate a low-single-digit decline in revenue and a low-single-digit increase in EBITDA (adjusted for anticipated non-recurring restructuring charges) in 2012. Our 2012 revenue expectation is driven by our belief that ammunition sales will decline modestly following a strategic decision by the company to eliminate underperforming ammunition product lines. We believe low- to mid-single-digit percent growth in firearms and meaningful growth in accessory products will only partially offset the ammunition sales decline. We believe growth in firearms and accessory products will, in part, reflect our economists' forecast for continued modest growth in consumer spending, in addition to price increases across several product lines implemented in 2011, and new product introductions. Our expectation with respect to 2012 EBITDA stems from our belief that the company will benefit from the price increases implemented in 2011 and the elimination of underperforming product lines, as well as from factory efficiencies following actions taken over the past several quarters. We believe these measures will be only partially offset by our expectation for commodity input prices to remain high and volatile, for increased investments in new product launches, and our expectation for somewhat higher selling, general, and administrative expenses.

For 2013, we currently expect low-single-digit percent growth in both revenue and EBITDA. Our expectation stems from our economists' forecast for continued modest growth in consumer spending in 2013, which we believe will help propel further demand across all segments, as well as our expectation for product pricing to remain stable. Our expectation for modest EBITDA growth stems from our revenue expectation and our belief that the company will maintain the factory efficiencies from previous actions.

Freedom Group is the largest manufacturer of firearms and commercial ammunition in the U.S., with leading brands in several product categories. The company's firearms segment, which represented 55% of 2011 sales, targets both the consumer and military and law enforcement channels, and competes in various product categories, including modern sporting rifles and shotguns. The company's ammunition segment, which represented 40.5% of 2011 sales, operates in a highly competitive market environment and profitability in the segment is highly sensitive to commodity costs. The company's accessory products segment, while a small contributor to revenue, typically generates the highest gross margin among all product segments.

Liquidity

Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectation, Freedom Group has an adequate liquidity profile. Relevant factors in our assessment of Freedom Group's liquidity profile include the following:

-- We expect the company's sources of cash to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more.

-- We also expect that sources of cash will exceed uses of cash even if forecasted EBITDA were to decline by 15%.

-- We believe Freedom Group has a sound relationship with banks.

-- We believe the company has a generally satisfactory standing in credit markets.

Sources of liquidity at Dec. 31, 2011 included $36.8 million of cash on hand and $86.3 million of availability under the company's $150 million asset-based revolving credit facility. The company typically draws from cash balances and revolver availability in the first quarter of the year as it builds inventory and accounts receivables increase in advance of the peak fall sales season. Access to the ABL is an important liquidity support for any shortfalls in internal cash funding of working capital uses.

Operating cash flow in 2011 of $33 million was sufficient to fund $13 million in capital expenditures and $1.4 million in acquisitions. The company used remaining cash flow and cash on hand to repurchase $27.5 million in principal of its senior secured notes. Notwithstanding our expectation for modest EBITDA growth in 2012, we believe operating cash flow will be negative in 2012 due to a sizable inventory investment during the year. We expect the inventory build-up and about $20 million in capital expenditures will be funded with cash balances and revolver availability. Freedom Group has stated it plans to bring inventory levels down over time. In this scenario, operating cash flow generation could be supported by a moderation in inventory investment levels in future periods, provided a moderate level of sales growth is achieved. We expect capital expenditures to be manageable, at around 2% of revenue on average, in line with historic levels.

The proposed term loan is not expected to have any financial covenants. There is one financial covenant under the company's current ABL revolver, applicable only if minimum availability falls below $30 million, and then a fixed-charge covenant of 1.1x would take effect. We expect this covenant to remain under Freedom Group's new ABL facility and the company to be able to sustain minimum availability above $30 million. The company will have no significant near-term debt maturities until 2019, when the proposed term loan would mature. Anticipated term loan amortization payments are $3.3 million annually under the proposed loan. In addition, there is an excess cash flow sweep requirement under the proposed term loan.

Outlook

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation for modest growth in EBITDA and debt reduction under the proposed financing transaction to improve adjusted debt to EBITDA towards the mid-5x area by 2013, in line with the current rating. A higher rating is unlikely over the intermediate term, as it would necessitate a re-assessment of Freedom Group's business risk profile, in addition to a meaningful reduction in leverage to at least the mid-4x area.

We could lower the rating if leverage rises above 6x on a sustained basis or interest coverage falls to the mid-1x area. This could result from declines in demand or increasing commodity prices, combined with an inability to pass them on to customers through higher prices.