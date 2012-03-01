TEXT-S&P Lowers FriendFinder Rating To 'B-'; On CreditWatch Negative

Overview
-- U.S.-based online social media company FriendFinder has
experienced declining subscriptions and weak operating results
over the past year.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the
company to 'B-' from 'B', and placing the rating on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
-- The negative CreditWatch listing reflects the potential
for a downgrade if the company cannot reverse current operating
trends and credit metrics continue to deteriorate.
Rating Action
On Feb. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Boca Raton,
Fla.-based FriendFinder Networks Inc. to 'B-' from 'B'. All
issue-level ratings on the company's debt have also been lowered
by one notch in conjunction with the downgrade. In addition, we
have placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative
implications. Rationale The rating actions reflect the
uncertainty around paid adult social media and daily deals Web
sites, and the potential repercussions for FriendFinder's credit
profile.
As stated in our Nov. 21, 2011 research update report, our
view on FriendFinder reflects "the company's declining paid
subscriptions and the likelihood that operating results will
continue to be weak over the near term." We expect that
continued economic headwinds and negative business momentum will
remain a drag on results. Total subscribers at the company's
adult Web sites, primarily AdultFriendFinder.com, fell 13%
during the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2011. Revenue has fallen
during each of the first three quarters of 2011.
CreditWatch The negative CreditWatch implications reflect
our view of the difficulty that FriendFinder faces in reversing
current negative trends in subscriber growth and revenues. We
could lower the rating if subscriber levels and revenues
continue to decline and financial metrics continue to
deteriorate.