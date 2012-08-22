TEXT-S&P Lowers FriendFinder Networks Rtg To 'CCC'; Outlook Neg

Overview -- U.S. online social media company FriendFinder
Networks continues to experience weak results as it attempts to
recover from recent operational missteps.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on
the company to 'CCC' from 'CCC+', based on narrowing covenant
headroom, declining liquidity, and debt maturity pressures.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the
company will have tight covenant headroom in the future and face
difficulty in refinancing its 2013 maturities.
Rating Action
On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its rating on Boca Raton, Fla.-based FriendFinder Networks Inc.
to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. We have also lowered all issue-level
ratings on the company's debt by one notch in conjunction with
the downgrade. The rating outlook is negative.
Rationale
The rating actions reflect the company's declining paid
subscriptions and the likelihood that operating results will
remain weak over the near term, pressuring covenant compliance.
In addition, we believe that the company faces significant risks
related to refinancing its large debt maturities due in
September 2013. Standard & Poor's expects continued economic
headwinds and declining subscriptions to remain a drag on
results.
FriendFinder owns and operates Web sites offering adult
social networking, live entertainment, and video and premium
services. We view the company's business risk profile as
"vulnerable" (as per our criteria), given its high subscriber
churn, dependence on one Web site for the majority of its
revenue and EBITDA, and the unfavorable outlook for the online
adult entertainment industry. We view the company's financial
risk profile as "highly leveraged," because of its high debt
leverage and aggressive financial policy. FriendFinder's EBITDA
margin has deteriorated significantly over the past couple years
because of competitive, economic, and management execution
issues. The company's reliance on one Web site for the majority
of its revenue and EBITDA, and very high subscriber churn
suggest continued margin pressure, notwithstanding recent
aggressive cost-cutting.
We believe there is low visibility regarding the long-term
viability of paid adult social media. The adult-oriented social
networking site, AdultFriendFinder.com, is the company's most
important Web site, accounting for over 65% of revenues. Users
can register free of charge and access a limited portion of the
Web site, or they can become a subscriber (monthly or annual)
and access the full site, including communication privileges.
Subscriber churn at FriendFinder's adult sites has been high
historically, at over 15% per month. AdultFriendFinder.com and
the company's other social networking sites must constantly
replenish their subscriber bases, raising risks to revenue
stability. During the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, the number
of subscribers at the company's adult social networking sites
fell 7.4%. We believe that competition from free sites and other
pay sites with fresh content will continue to pressure
subscription levels.
Internet traffic to FriendFinder depends on an affiliate
network of about 280,000 third-party affiliate Web sites that
redirect visitors. If a visitor becomes a subscriber, the
affiliate earns a commission from FriendFinder. Live interactive
video accounted for about 28% of the company's revenue during
the first half of 2012. There is no meaningful seasonality of
revenue.
Our base-case scenario of a low- to mid-single-digit
percentage decline in revenues for full-year 2012 reflects our
expectation of continued subscription weakness at the company's
adult Web sites. We expect the EBITDA margin to remain pressured
in 2012, as the company increases marketing and advertising
spending in an attempt to reverse its subscription declines,
resulting in a decline in EBITDA of about 20% for full-year
2012. For 2013, we expect revenue to be flat to slightly down,
but EBITDA to increase modestly because of cost-cutting during
the first half of 2012 and lower restructuring expenses.
FriendFinder's second-quarter performance was in line with
our expectations. Revenue and EBITDA fell 3% and 31%,
respectively, as continued weakness at adult subscription sites
more than offset an increase in live interactive video revenue.
A 20% increase in affiliate marketing expense and media costs
pressured the margin during the quarter.
We expect leverage to remain in the mid-7x area at the end
of 2012, with debt remaining essentially flat as PIK interest
offsets debt repayment from the cash flow sweep. Meanwhile, we
expect cash interest coverage to be in the mid-2x area, and
total interest coverage to be 1.0x or less. For the 12 months
ended June 30, 2012, lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was very
high, at 7.4x, and lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest
was less than 1x. EBITDA coverage of cash interest expense was
2.6x, benefiting from pay-in-kind (PIK) interest on a portion of
its debt. For 2013, we expect leverage to fall below 7x because
of higher EBITDA and believe that total interest coverage will
be above 1x.
Capital expenditure requirements are low, mainly for
computers and leasehold improvements. Working capital needs are
limited as well. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012,
FriendFinder converted about 20% of EBITDA into discretionary
cash flow, down from almost 40% for the period a year earlier.
The decline in the conversion rate was because of a 40% decline
in EBITDA during the period and working capital cash usage. We
expect discretionary cash flow to be slightly positive for
full-year 2012 and to increase in 2013 because of higher EBITDA.
Liquidity
In our view, FriendFinder has "less than adequate" liquidity
to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months. This
assessment incorporates the following factors and expectations:
-- The company does not have a revolving credit facility,
and we are not aware of any specific core banking relationships.
-- The company does not have a generally satisfactory
standing in credit markets, in our view, based on low trading
levels of debt.
-- The company may not be able to absorb low-probability,
high-impact events.
Cash sources include unrestricted cash of $12.8 million and
expected discretionary cash flow of $10 million in 2012. Cash
uses are mainly capital expenditures, with some modest
investment in working capital. The cash-interest notes mature in
September 2013, and we believe that refinancing this debt could
prove difficult and costly, judging from the currently steep
yields on its debt.
During the first quarter of 2012, the company amended its
financial covenants. There is also a minimum EBITDA covenant,
which is currently set at $65 million and increases to $75
million on March 31, 2013, and to $80 million on June 30, 2013.
We believe that the company will have less than 10% headroom
with its minimum EBITDA covenant throughout the remainder of
2012 and that the cushion could narrow to less than 5% in the
first half of 2013. The total debt to EBITDA covenant, as of
March 31, 2012, is 8.1x and tightens to 7.0x on March 31, 2013,
while the first-lien debt to EBITDA covenant is currently at
3.5x and tightens to 3.0x on March 31, 2013. The interest
coverage covenant is now 1.9x and increases to 2.4x on March 31,
2013. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2012
must be greater than $16 million, and greater than $36 million
for the second half of 2012. As of June 30, 2012, covenant
headroom was less than 10%, with the minimum EBITDA covenant the
tightest at 6%.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation of limited
headroom with covenants over the next 12 months and of risks
associated with refinancing the 2013 maturities. We could lower
the rating if operating performance is below our expectations
and it appears that the company will violate its covenants.
Specifically, if it appears that EBITDA will not rise by over
15% over the next 12 months, we could lower the rating. We could
also lower the rating if the company does not have a viable
strategy to refinance its debt obligations as their maturity
date comes closer. Pressure on liquidity, such as negative
discretionary cash flow and dwindling cash balances over the
next couple quarters, could also cause us to lower the rating as
the company does not have a revolver.
Although highly unlikely over the near term, we could revise
the outlook or raise the rating if the company is able to
reverse declines in revenue, improve its EBITDA margin, and
address its upcoming debt maturities.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
FriendFinder Networks Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Negative/-- CCC+/Negative/--
Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
FriendFinder Networks Inc.
Interactive Network Inc.
Senior Secured 2nd-lien CC CCC-
Recovery Rating 6 6
Senior Secured 14% nts CCC CCC+
Recovery Rating 3 3