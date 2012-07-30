BRIEF-Moody's lowers Gateway Casino's CFR to B2; outlook stable

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 Moody's Investors Service today downgraded Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited. ("Gateway")'s Corporate Family ("CFR") and Probability of Default ratings to B2 from B1 and the rating on the company's CAD170 million second lien notes due 2017 to Caa1 from B3.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017