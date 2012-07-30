版本:
2012年 7月 31日

BRIEF-Moody's lowers Gateway Casino's CFR to B2; outlook stable

July 31 Moody's Investors Service today downgraded Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited. ("Gateway")'s Corporate Family ("CFR") and Probability of Default ratings to B2 from B1 and the rating on the company's CAD170 million second lien notes due 2017 to Caa1 from B3.

