BRIEF-Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Generac Power Systems

BRIEF-South Jersey Industries qtrly GAAP EPS $0.58
* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results
Jan 11 Generac Power Systems, Inc.
* Moody's Investors Service assigned a Ba3 corporate family and a B1 probability of default rating to Generac Power Systems, Inc. (Generac), a wholly owned subsidiary of Generac Holdings Inc. This is a first time rating for the company. In a related action and as part of the company's general refinancing, Moody's assigned a Ba3 rating to the company's proposed $150 million revolving credit facility and approximately $575 million senior secured first lien term loans A & B. The rating outlook is stable.
* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Adds comment, details, updates prices)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian police are investigating whether the VX nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, was brought into the country or produced in Malaysia, the country's police chief said on Friday.