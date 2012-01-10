版本:
2012年 1月 11日

BRIEF-Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Generac Power Systems

Jan 11 Generac Power Systems, Inc.

* Moody's Investors Service assigned a Ba3 corporate family and a B1 probability of default rating to Generac Power Systems, Inc. (Generac), a wholly owned subsidiary of Generac Holdings Inc. This is a first time rating for the company. In a related action and as part of the company's general refinancing, Moody's assigned a Ba3 rating to the company's proposed $150 million revolving credit facility and approximately $575 million senior secured first lien term loans A & B. The rating outlook is stable.

