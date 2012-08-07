版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 7日 星期二 11:57 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns first-time ratings to Genpact Limited; outlook stable

Aug 7 Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba2 corporate family rating to Genpact Limited ("Genpact").

