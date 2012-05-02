TEXT-S&P: Genworth Australia Ratings Affirmed At 'AA-'; Outlk Stable

Overview

-- As part of Genworth Financial Inc.'s (GNW; BBB/Negative/A-2) quarterly results, Genworth Australia has today reported significant reserve strengthening and a loss ratio of 154% for the first quarter of 2012, and confirmed the delay of the IPO planned for the first half of 2012.

-- We are affirming our financial strength and issuer credit ratings on Genworth Australia at 'AA-'. The outlook is stable.

-- The affirmation reflects our expectations that this reserve strengthening is an isolated event, and is not an indication of a structural deterioration in earnings, or threat to Genworth Australia's very strong capitalization.

Rating Action

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AA-' financial strength and issuer credit ratings on Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. (Genworth Australia). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

Genworth Australia reported significant reserve strengthening for the first quarter of 2012 and a delay of the IPO planned for the first half of 2012. Standard & Poor's affirmation of the ratings on Genworth Australia reflects our expectations that this reserve strengthening is an isolated event, and is not an indication of a structural deterioration in earnings, or threat to Genworth Australia's very strong capitalization.

In U.S. GAAP terms, Genworth Australia reported a loss ratio of 154% for the first quarter of 2012--significantly exceeding the prior quarter's loss ratio of 46%, as well as our expectations. The company cited reserve strengthening of US$53 million (net of tax) for the spike in the loss ratio, driven by actions by lenders--in partnership with Genworth Australia--accelerating claims to address aged arrears in late 2011. This resulted in an above-average volume of claims processed in the first quarter of 2012, which was compounded by continued pressure from regions and sub-segments of the book that we previously highlighted as weaknesses.

Many of the aged arrears were concentrated in tourism-reliant parts of Queensland (i.e. Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, and far north Queensland regions) that have been negatively affected by the strong Australian dollar. In addition, Genworth Australia cited ongoing stress from sub-segments of the 2007 and 2008 books--small business owners and self-employed borrowers--which were written at the peak of the origination and property cycles. The impact of the significant reserve strengthening on bottom line results was largely offset by strong investment earnings--net loss after tax was a modest US$21 million.

The affirmation reflects our expectations that this spike in the loss ratio represents a one-off, isolated event, and is not an indication of a structural deterioration in earnings. We believe that the backlog of aged arrears has mostly been cleared, and the significant reserve strengthening in the first quarter of 2012 will see the loss ratio progressively normalize over the next three quarters. We also believe there is evidence of arrears trends stabilizing for the coastal Queensland, 2007 and 2008 books.

Further underpinning our affirmation of Genworth Australia's ratings is Standard & Poor's stable outlook for the Australian economy. We expect unemployment--a key driver of claims frequency--to remain stable, at between 5% and 5.5%, and property prices--a key driver of claims severity--to soften moderately by around minus 5%. We also note that there has been little evidence of similar adverse experience with other issuers in the Australian lenders' mortgage insurance industry who have similarly diverse underlying exposures to Genworth Australia, to suggest a structural deterioration in earnings for the industry.

In our opinion, Genworth Australia's capitalization remains very strong. The spike in the loss ratio has not resulted in a weakening of capital metrics, and we continue to view long-term internal capital generation as strong. As at March 31, 2012, the company's A$2 billion of total shareholders equity translated to a very strong risk-based Standard & Poor's capital model score at the 'AA' category level, and a regulatory multiple of 1.53x. We expect low credit growth in the Australian mortgage market to allow the company to build up excess capital over the year to maintain its very strong capital metrics and increase capacity to issue dividends to shareholders.

The delay of the minority IPO to 2013 has not affected our view of Genworth Australia's financial flexibility. While we viewed the prospect of Genworth Australia establishing access to equity capital markets as positive, we believed this would be somewhat offset by the need to deliver solid and stable returns to local shareholders, ultimately leading to changes in the company's business and/or financial risk profile. However, we note that the delay of the IPO will mean that the ratings on Genworth Australia are more likely to move in tandem with the ratings on the Genworth group's core life insurance companies (rated A/Stable/A-1).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view of Genworth Australia's significant resources to withstand a severe economic downturn. It is unlikely that the ratings on Genworth Australia would be raised in the medium term. Downward ratings pressure could occur if the company's second quarter results negatively deviate from our expectations or point to:

-- A structural deterioration in earnings, whereby normalized loss ratios exceed recent historical averages in the mid 50%s; or

-- If arrears trends have not stabilized, and further adverse development of claims is expected as a consequence; or

-- If the backlog of aged arrears has not been cleared; or

-- If there is a delay in returning to profitability; or

-- If the company's S&P capital model score fell below the 'AA' category level.

If the ratings on the Genworth group's core life insurance companies were lowered, this would not trigger an automatic downgrade of Genworth Australia, but would trigger a review of the ratings, particularly if Genworth Australia became unable to justify its higher-than-group rating under our group methodology.