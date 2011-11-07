版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 8日 星期二

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Genworth Australia's rating following IPO announcement; notes ultimate credit profile remains fluid

Nov 8 Genworth Australia:

