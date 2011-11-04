S&PBulletin: Genworth Financial Entities Rtgs Unchanged On IPO

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 4, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Australia-based Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. (Genworth Australia; AA-/Stable/--) and Genworth Financial Mortgage Indemnity Ltd. (Genworth Indemnity; A-/Stable/--), as well as on U.S.-based holding company Genworth Financial Inc. (Genworth Financial; BBB/Negative/A-2), are unchanged on announced plans to pursue a partial initial public offering (IPO) of Genworth Australia.

Genworth Financial intends to divest up to a 40% stake of Genworth Australia in the second quarter of 2012, subject to market conditions and regulatory review and approval. This event has not led to a revision of Genworth Australia's very strong stand-alone-credit profile. We believe this potential transaction will support Genworth Australia's long-term financial flexibility. We also note that the planned minority ownership would further support Genworth Australia's current ratings segmentation--with ratings insulated to a degree from other group ratings--and reinforce its existing non-strategically-important group status.

The divestment is similar to Genworth Financial's successful minority IPO of its Canadian mortgage insurer in 2009, and will provide additional financial flexibility to the holding company.