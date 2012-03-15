TEXT: S&P rates Geo's Unsecd Notes 'BB-', Afrms 'BB-', 'mxBBB+/mxA-2'

Overview
-- Although market conditions for homebuilders have been
more challenging, we project that Geo will sustain adequate
operating performance and improve its key financial ratios.
-- We are assigning our 'BB-' issue rating to Geo's proposed
10-year, $400 million bond issuance, with a recovery rating of
'4', while affirming the 'BB-' global scale and 'mxBBB+/mxA-2'
national scale corporate credit ratings on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the
company will reduce its working capital requirements as it
collects receivables during the year, and improve its free cash
flows as it moderates growth.
Rating Action
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'BB-' (at the same level as the corporate credit
rating on the company) to the $400 million bond issuance due
2022 proposed by Mexico-based homebuilder Corporacion GEO S.A.B.
de C.V. The recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation
of average (30% to 50%) recovery for debtholders in the event of
a payment default. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-'
global scale and mxBBB+/mxA-2' national scale corporate credit
ratings on the company. The outlooks remained stable.
Rationale
The ratings reflect Geo's aggressive financial profile, with
intense working capital requirements and high use of debt to
finance its growth targets in a competitive market. The ratings
also reflect the concentration of mortgage originations for the
company's homes with public institutes Instituto del Fondo
Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores (Infonavit) and
Fondo de la Vivienda del Instituto de Seguridad y Servicios
Sociales de los Trabajadores del Estado (Fovissste), and the
degree of political risk inherent to these institutions. Geo's
fair business profile is evidenced by the company's position as
one of the key leading homebuilders in Mexico, which provides it
with economies of scale, adequate profitability, and adequate
geographic and product diversification.
Geo's financial performance was below our expectations for
year-end 2011. In 2011, Geo invested heavily in land and the
construction of urban infrastructure in anticipation of its
investment requirements for 2012. That, coupled with some delays
in its receivable collections, resulted in negative free
operating cash flow (FOCF) of $225 million. Nonetheless, we
expect that Geo will maintain its adequate operating performance
on a consistent positive pace in titling, a stable average sales
price, and operating efficiencies, despite a higher contribution
of low-income housing to its revenue mix. This should result in
margins of about 22%, consistent with historical performance, as
it successfully copes with the more challenging environment for
homebuilders in Mexico. A more prudent strategy in the
intermediate term should also help the company improve its
financial performance in 2012. The company is now targeting
single-digit revenue growth. Its land acquisition will likely be
lower in 2012 because it already made significant investments
last year.
We project that Geo will maintain moderate revenue growth of
about 5% in the next few years. This should result mainly from
higher penetration in existing locations, requiring lower
investment and improving the company's free cash flow. We also
believe that Geo will seek to strengthen its low-income-segment
revenue to 85%, for which we believe the company is well
positioned to take advantage of the government's incentives
during 2012. The company has stated that all of the projects in
its pipeline qualify for the first two levels of priority for
subsidies; therefore, we don't expect any cash burn from
adapting their processes and assets.
Geo's FOCF generation has been negative because of the
working capital required to achieve the double-digit-revenue
growth rates it has sustained over the past few years, which it
has funded primarily with debt. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Geo had
adjusted total debt of $1.4 billion, 60% higher compared with
that of 2010, resulting in adjusted total debt to EBITDA and
funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt of 3.9x and
17%, respectively, compared with 3.6x and 24% a year earlier. As
Geo will focus on collecting delayed receivables and titling
units in its existing locations, we project cash flow pressures
to ease. We project, as our base case, that total debt to EBITDA
and FFO to total debt will improve to about 3.5x and 25%,
respectively, this year, reflecting consistent operating
performance and some debt reduction. We assume that credit
metrics will keep improving, though gradually, in the coming
years, as a reflection of slower growth and stronger free cash
flows amid lower working capital needs.
Liquidity
We consider Geo's liquidity to be "less than adequate," as
our criteria define it, because of the company's tight covenant
headroom. At year-end 2011, the company's cash on hand was $200
million, compared with short-debt of $344 million. We expect it
will refinance $150 million of these short-term maturities with
part of the proceeds of its proposed $400 million bond issuance.
We also assume it will use the remaining $250 million to prepay
its 2014 bond.
We project Geo's liquidity sources exceeding uses by about
1.5x in 2012 and 1.8x by 2013. The proposed $400 million bond,
if successfully issued, will improve Geo's liquidity by reducing
short-term refinancing risks and creating longer tenors.
Currently, Geo is in compliance with its financial covenants,
including unadjusted debt to EBITDA of 2.8x and interest
coverage of 2.0x, but we project headroom remaining tight until
it improves in 2013.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis on Geo, see our recovery
report, to be published soon on RatingsDirect.
Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that
focusing more on cash flow generation than double-digit growth
will allow Geo to reduce its working capital needs and improve
its credit metrics gradually. We believe that the company's
financial profile has become more aggressive over time and will
keep its adjusted leverage at about 3.5x in the intermediate
term. We also expect the company will sustain sound cash
reserves. We could lower the ratings if Geo's adjusted debt to
EBITDA exceeds 4.0x as a result of higher-than-expected
investments, or if it depletes its liquidity; a covenant breach
could also lead us to lower the ratings. We could raise the
ratings if Geo improves its FOCF to a level exceeding our
current expectations, leading to adjusted debt to EBITDA
consistently below 2.5x.