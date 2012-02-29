版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 1日 星期四 07:43 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: GM and Peugeot Ratings Unchanged by Alliance Announcement

Feb 29 Moody's Investors Service does not expect the alliance between General Motors Company (GM) and PSA Peugeot Citroen (Peugeot) to have a material impact on the intermediateterm credit profile of either company.

