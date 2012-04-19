TEXT-Fitch Places GMAC Mortgage's U.S. Residential Servicer Ratings on Watch Negative

NEW YORK, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the
following U.S. residential mortgage servicer ratings of GMAC
Mortgage LLC (GMACM) on Rating Watch Negative:
--Residential primary servicer rating for prime product at
'RPS3';
--Residential primary servicer rating for Alt-A product at
'RPS3';
--Residential primary servicer rating for subprime product
at 'RPS3';
--Residential primary servicer rating for HLTV product at
RPS3';
--Residential primary servicer rating for HELOC product at
'RPS3';
--Residential primary servicer rating for subservicer at
'RPS3';
--Residential special servicer rating at 'RSS3'.
The Rating Watch Negative is due to the weakening financial
condition of GMAC Mortgage's parent, Residential Capital LLC
(ResCap). Fitch downgraded ResCap's Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to 'C' from 'CCC' on April 18, 2012. The servicer rating actions
reflect the continued pressure on ResCap's liquidity position
and financial flexibility and the potential impact on the
company's servicing operations. A company's financial condition
is an important component of Fitch's servicer rating analysis.
Fitch rates residential mortgage primary, master, and
special servicers on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the highest
rating. Within some of these rating levels, Fitch further
differentiates ratings by plus (+) and minus (-) as well as the
flat rating. For more information on Fitch's residential
servicer rating program, please see Fitch's report 'U.S.
Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer
Rating Criteria', dated Jan. 31, 2011, which is available on the
Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.