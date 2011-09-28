TEXT: S&P Lwrs Rtg On Golden State Petroleum Transport Nts To 'BB+'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Starting in December 2010, Delaware incorporated tanker company Golden State Petroleum Transport Corp. began operating the vessel the Ulriken in an oversupplied tanker spot market.

-- Market spot rates are significantly below breakeven, and we believe the Ulriken is drawing on the debt service reserve to cover operating costs of about $11,000 per day that were previously covered by Chevron Transport Corp., plus debt service, raising the vessel's breakeven rate.

-- We have lowered the rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB' and revised the outlook to developing from stable on Golden State's $127.1 million secured term notes. At the same time, we assigned a recovery rating of '4'.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 28, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its rating on Golden State Petroleum Transport Corp.'s $127.1 million secured term notes due in 2019 ($103.4 million outstanding as of June 30, 2011) to 'BB+' from 'BBB' and revised the outlook to developing from stable. At the same time, we assigned a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of an average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default.

"The downgrade results from the project's exposure to a weak spot market environment with the Ulriken (formerly the Antares Voyager), which we believe is trading at below breakeven rates and drawing on the debt service reserve, reducing liquidity and increasing the breakeven rate," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mark Habib.

Both of the vessels that Golden State owns--the Ulriken and the Phoenix Voyager--were initially chartered on a bareboat basis with Chevron Transport Corp., whose obligations are take-and-pay and are guaranteed by Chevron Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+).

The recovery rating of '4' on the secured term notes indicates that we expect an average recovery, between 30% and 50%, in the event of a default. For more information, please see the recovery analysis in our transaction update to be published shortly following this research update.

The developing outlook reflects bidirectional ratings potential over the next 12 to 18 month. While the strong project structure and liquidity allow the project to cover debt service for more than three years assuming no revenue, or four years assuming current rates, a sustained poor tanker market will materially weaken the credit profile. If the project is unable to either sell the Ulriken and retire its allocable debt, or realize charter revenue sufficient to stop draws on the debt service reserve within the next year, we are likely to lower the rating multiple notches, because the required sale value will rise above $35 million and the required breakeven rate will rise above $27,000 per day. If the project is able to sell the vessel and redeem the debt allocable to the Ulriken or secure charters at rates that will prevent further draw-downs on liquidity, and if the charter on the Phoenix is extended until February 2015, we could return the outlook to stable or raise the rating back to investment grade.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

-- Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008

-- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007