TEXT: S&P Rtgs On Goldman Sachs Group Unaffected By Q3 Losses

(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 18, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings on holding company The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (Goldman; A/Negative/A-1) are not immediately affected by the company's recently announced third-quarter losses, following a weak second quarter.

Goldman's reported Standard & Poor's-adjusted pretax loss was $1.2 billion in the third quarter, compared with a $1.5 billion profit in the second quarter and a $3.0 billion profit in third-quarter 2010.

Goldman's expected weak third-quarter results were largely attributable to mark-to-market losses in its investing and lending segment. Goldman took losses of about $1 billion in each of the following three areas: its Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. holdings, other equity securities, and debt securities and loans; these losses could reverse if the equity and credit markets recover. The third quarter was Goldman's second consecutive weak quarter. The weakness in the second quarter resulted from challenges in the commodity and mortgage trading sectors, and the company's choice to reduce risk because of market disruptions.

Goldman's exposure to the weakest European countries (Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain) is manageable, in our opinion, at $4.2 billion net of cash and collateral (or $2.5 billion including hedges). Further, management's $1.2 billion expense reduction program, which it announced in the second quarter, is taking effect and staff levels have declined compared with the second quarter.

In segment results, the bank's investing and lending losses drove results. The investment banking segment's revenues declined 46% since the second quarter and 33% year over year, reflecting the European sovereign and banking crisis' and weak equity markets. The institutional client services segment's revenues increased 16% in the third quarter--bouncing back from the weak second-quarter results--but were still down 13% from third-quarter 2010. The investment management segment continued to be the most stable, despite revenues declining 4%, compared with third-quarter 2010 results; assets under management were essentially flat year over year.

The Tier 1 common ratio (Basel I) decreased 80 basis points to 12.1% in the third quarter, compared with 12.9% in the second quarter and 13.0% in third-quarter 2010. During the third quarter, Goldman repurchased $2.2 billion in stock. We consider Goldman's capital levels to be neutral to ratings and expect its capital levels to improve over time.

The average global core excess liquidity and Level III assets essentially remained unchanged from the second quarter at $164 billion and $47 billion, respectively. The average value at risk was $102 million, compared with $121 million as of third-quarter 2010, reflecting lower risk taking in choppy markets.

Our outlook on Goldman is negative. We will continue to evaluate the potential impact of regulatory reform, the European sovereign and banking crisis and the associated risks of contagion, the increasing potential for a U.S. recession and its impact on confidence-sensitive financial institutions, and the evolution of our view on government support on Goldman.

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com.