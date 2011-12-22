BRIEF: Moody's withdraws Goldman Sachs Australia's ratings

Boeing wins Singapore Airline order for wide-body planes - source
Feb 9 Boeing Co has won an order to supply wide-body planes to Singapore Airlines Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.
Dec 22 Goldman Sachs Australia:
* Moody's withdraws Goldman Sachs Australia's ratings
Feb 9 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.