TEXT-S&P Affirms Grupo Embotellador Atic 'BB' Rtgs; Outlook Stable

Overview

-- Grupo Atic has announced plans to reopen its US$300 million senior unsecured notes, which were first launched in May 2012 to refinance existing debt and to fund capital expenditures and general corporate purposes.

-- We are affirming our 'BB' issuer credit rating on Grupo Atic. The outlook remains stable.

-- We are also affirming our 'BB' rating on the company's senior unsecured notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the Grupo Atic's credit measures will remain in line with the rating, despite competitive pressures over the near term.

Rating Action

On Nov. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' issuer credit rating on Grupo Embotellador Atic S.L. (Grupo Atic). The outlook remains stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BB' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured debt following the proposed reopening of the notes, which were first launched in May 2012. Under the proposed reopening, the outstanding bond principal could increase to US$450 million. The notes are scheduled to mature on May 14, 2022, and carry a fixed coupon rate of 6.5%.

Rationale

The ratings on Grupo Atic reflect our assessment of the company's "fair" business risk profile, "significant" financial risk profile, and "adequate" liquidity. Our assessment of Grupo Atic's business risk profile reflects its geographically diverse portfolio, its competitive and relatively stable cost structure due to the vertical integration of its operating activities, and its proven ability to penetrate the fastest growing socioeconomic segments of the countries in which it operates. The offsetting factors are the fierce competitive conditions in which the company operates and its limited brand recognition, which has hindered its ability to increase market share, particularly in regions where consumers face low switching costs.

Our assessment of Grupo Atic's financial risk profile reflects our expectations that its leverage ratio will be in the mid-2x range by year-end 2013. We believe that the company's 2012-2015 strategy to consolidate its operations would contribute to the stability of cash flow generation and mitigate liquidity pressures in the near term.

In our base case scenario, we assume:

-- The volume of the company's operations in Peru will increase up to 15% in 2012 and 10% in 2013, resulting mainly from a stronger product portfolio and an aggressive marketing program;

-- Revenue growth in the company's operations in Thailand of about 8% in 2012 and 2013, and EBITDA margins increasing to more than 12.5% due to changes in SKU formats; and

-- The implementation of a new production facility in Colombia that would support domestic volume growth in excess of 20% in 2012.

Based on its performance during the first six months of 2012 and pro forma for the proposed transaction, our baseline forecast for year-end 2012 reflects total debt to EBITDA of 2.9x, EBITDA interest coverage of 5.0x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 21.1%. These metrics incorporate our expectation that the company will successfully execute the proposed bond reopening.

The issuer of the notes is Ajecorp B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Atic that was created for the sole purpose of issuing the notes. Grupo Atic plans to use the proceeds to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes and capital expenditures. Grupo Atic and its subsidiaries jointly, severally, and unconditionally guarantee the notes. The issue-level rating is at the same level as the corporate credit rating, reflecting the upstream guarantees from Grupo Atic's operating subsidiaries, which mitigate the company's structural subordination relative to operating company liabilities. (For our structural subordination methodology, see "Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008," published April 15, 2008, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

Liquidity

Based on its likely sources and uses of cash during the next 12 months to 18 months, our performance expectations, and pro forma for the notes issuance, we assess Grupo Atic's liquidity profile as "adequate." Our assessment includes the following relevant factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x during the next 12 months to 18 months;

-- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA is lower than our expectations by 20% during the next 12 months; and

-- The company faces a smooth debt maturity profile for 2013-2016.

Grupo Atic's liquidity sources include a cash balance of approximately US$91.1 million as of June 30, 2011, and we expect FFO to exceed US$100 million during the next 12 months. Under our base case scenario, we have also incorporated capital expenditures of approximately US$100 million in 2012, mainly for maintenance and capacity expansion at the company's production facilities. We believe that some of the capital expenditures planned for 2013 are somewhat discretionary, and we expect management to pull back on spending if its operating performance falls below our expectations. We also expect that the company's cash flow generation will cover most of the annual capital investment requirements, which should contribute to maintaining cash balances of more than US$60 million.

The terms of the bonds include a 3.5x maximum consolidated leverage ratio and 2.5x fixed-charge coverage ratio. Under our performance expectations, we believe that Grupo Atic will maintain sufficient cushion for the covenants.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Grupo Atic will focus on consolidating its operations in the markets where it operates, which would contribute to the company maintaining its credit measures in line with the rating, despite competitive pressures over the next one to two years. The outlook also reflects our expectation that management will actively pursue the improvement of the company's operating efficiencies to deliver double-digit EBITDA margins by year-end 2012. We expect top-line growth to exceed 7.5% during the next two years, as well as debt-to-EBITDA in the mid-2x range and interest coverage at about 6x by year-end 2013--in line with the rating.

We could raise the rating on Grupo Atic to the extent the company achieves and consistently maintains an EBITDA margin close to 15%, mainly as a result of a reduction in the cost structure, increased market share in the core markets that support sustained volume sales growth, and higher cash flow generation that contributes to a rapid improvement in the company's leverage ratios. We could lower the rating if the company's operating performance in 2013 is weaker than we expect, with single-digit EBITDA margins resulting in leverage ratios above 3.0x, or if Grupo Atic suffers a steep loss in market share in its core markets that significantly affects volume sales growth. We could also lower the issue rating if we identify shortcomings in the enforceability of the subsidiary guarantees that could limit the potential claims of bondholders.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- Criteria For Reliance On Upstream Guarantees Modified In Response To Legal Reforms In Latin America, Oct. 25, 2005

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Grupo Embotellador Atic S.L.

Issuer credit rating BB/Stable

Ajecorp B.V.

Senior unsecured BB/Stable