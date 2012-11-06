TEXT-S&P Affirms Grupo Embotellador Atic 'BB' Rtgs; Outlook Stable

Overview
-- Grupo Atic has announced plans to reopen its US$300
million senior unsecured notes, which were first launched in May
2012 to refinance existing debt and to fund capital expenditures
and general corporate purposes.
-- We are affirming our 'BB' issuer credit rating on Grupo
Atic. The outlook remains stable.
-- We are also affirming our 'BB' rating on the company's
senior unsecured notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the
Grupo Atic's credit measures will remain in line with the
rating, despite competitive pressures over the near term.
Rating Action
On Nov. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed
its 'BB' issuer credit rating on Grupo Embotellador Atic S.L.
(Grupo Atic). The outlook remains stable. At the same time,
Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BB' issue rating on the
company's senior unsecured debt following the proposed reopening
of the notes, which were first launched in May 2012. Under the
proposed reopening, the outstanding bond principal could
increase to US$450 million. The notes are scheduled to mature on
May 14, 2022, and carry a fixed coupon rate of 6.5%.
Rationale
The ratings on Grupo Atic reflect our assessment of the
company's "fair" business risk profile, "significant" financial
risk profile, and "adequate" liquidity. Our assessment of Grupo
Atic's business risk profile reflects its geographically diverse
portfolio, its competitive and relatively stable cost structure
due to the vertical integration of its operating activities, and
its proven ability to penetrate the fastest growing
socioeconomic segments of the countries in which it operates.
The offsetting factors are the fierce competitive conditions in
which the company operates and its limited brand recognition,
which has hindered its ability to increase market share,
particularly in regions where consumers face low switching
costs.
Our assessment of Grupo Atic's financial risk profile
reflects our expectations that its leverage ratio will be in the
mid-2x range by year-end 2013. We believe that the company's
2012-2015 strategy to consolidate its operations would
contribute to the stability of cash flow generation and mitigate
liquidity pressures in the near term.
In our base case scenario, we assume:
-- The volume of the company's operations in Peru will
increase up to 15% in 2012 and 10% in 2013, resulting mainly
from a stronger product portfolio and an aggressive marketing
program;
-- Revenue growth in the company's operations in Thailand of
about 8% in 2012 and 2013, and EBITDA margins increasing to more
than 12.5% due to changes in SKU formats; and
-- The implementation of a new production facility in
Colombia that would support domestic volume growth in excess of
20% in 2012.
Based on its performance during the first six months of 2012
and pro forma for the proposed transaction, our baseline
forecast for year-end 2012 reflects total debt to EBITDA of
2.9x, EBITDA interest coverage of 5.0x, and funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt of 21.1%. These metrics
incorporate our expectation that the company will successfully
execute the proposed bond reopening.
The issuer of the notes is Ajecorp B.V., a wholly owned
subsidiary of Grupo Atic that was created for the sole purpose
of issuing the notes. Grupo Atic plans to use the proceeds to
refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes and
capital expenditures. Grupo Atic and its subsidiaries jointly,
severally, and unconditionally guarantee the notes. The
issue-level rating is at the same level as the corporate credit
rating, reflecting the upstream guarantees from Grupo Atic's
operating subsidiaries, which mitigate the company's structural
subordination relative to operating company liabilities. (For
our structural subordination methodology, see "Corporate Ratings
Criteria 2008," published April 15, 2008, on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal.)
Liquidity
Based on its likely sources and uses of cash during the next
12 months to 18 months, our performance expectations, and pro
forma for the notes issuance, we assess Grupo Atic's liquidity
profile as "adequate." Our assessment includes the following
relevant factors and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed
uses by at least 1.2x during the next 12 months to 18 months;
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA is
lower than our expectations by 20% during the next 12 months;
and
-- The company faces a smooth debt maturity profile for
2013-2016.
Grupo Atic's liquidity sources include a cash balance of
approximately US$91.1 million as of June 30, 2011, and we expect
FFO to exceed US$100 million during the next 12 months. Under
our base case scenario, we have also incorporated capital
expenditures of approximately US$100 million in 2012, mainly for
maintenance and capacity expansion at the company's production
facilities. We believe that some of the capital expenditures
planned for 2013 are somewhat discretionary, and we expect
management to pull back on spending if its operating performance
falls below our expectations. We also expect that the company's
cash flow generation will cover most of the annual capital
investment requirements, which should contribute to maintaining
cash balances of more than US$60 million.
The terms of the bonds include a 3.5x maximum consolidated
leverage ratio and 2.5x fixed-charge coverage ratio. Under our
performance expectations, we believe that Grupo Atic will
maintain sufficient cushion for the covenants.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Grupo Atic
will focus on consolidating its operations in the markets where
it operates, which would contribute to the company maintaining
its credit measures in line with the rating, despite competitive
pressures over the next one to two years. The outlook also
reflects our expectation that management will actively pursue
the improvement of the company's operating efficiencies to
deliver double-digit EBITDA margins by year-end 2012. We expect
top-line growth to exceed 7.5% during the next two years, as
well as debt-to-EBITDA in the mid-2x range and interest coverage
at about 6x by year-end 2013--in line with the rating.
We could raise the rating on Grupo Atic to the extent the
company achieves and consistently maintains an EBITDA margin
close to 15%, mainly as a result of a reduction in the cost
structure, increased market share in the core markets that
support sustained volume sales growth, and higher cash flow
generation that contributes to a rapid improvement in the
company's leverage ratios. We could lower the rating if the
company's operating performance in 2013 is weaker than we
expect, with single-digit EBITDA margins resulting in leverage
ratios above 3.0x, or if Grupo Atic suffers a steep loss in
market share in its core markets that significantly affects
volume sales growth. We could also lower the issue rating if we
identify shortcomings in the enforceability of the subsidiary
guarantees that could limit the potential claims of bondholders.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Grupo Embotellador Atic S.L.
Issuer credit rating BB/Stable
Ajecorp B.V.
Senior unsecured BB/Stable