2012年 8月 20日 星期一 10:06 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: GS-Caltex's Weak 1H Result is Credit Negative

Aug 20 Moody's Investors Service says that GS-Caltex Corporation's (GSC) weak operating result for 1H2012 is credit negative, but it will not immediately impact its Baa2 senior unsecured rating and stable outlook.

