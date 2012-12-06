TEXT-S&P Assigns GS Mort Sec Corp. Trust 2012-TMSQ Certs Prelim Rtg

OVERVIEW

GS Mortgage Securities Corp. Trust 2012-TMSQ's issuance is a CMBS securitization backed by a $208.0 million commercial mortgage loan secured by the fee interest in One Times Square, a retail and signage building located in the Times Square area of Manhattan, New York City.

We assigned our preliminary ratings to the Class A, X-A, X-B, B, C, and D notes.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's leverage, debt-service coverage, and sponsor, among other factors.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to GS Mortgage Securities Corp. Trust 2012-TMSQ's commercial mortgage pass-through certificates (see list).

The note issuance is a CMBS securitization backed by a $208.0 million commercial mortgage loan secured by the fee interest in One Times Square, a retail and signage building located in the Times Square area of Manhattan, New York City. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Dec. 5, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the collateral's historical and projected performance, the sponsor's and manager's experience, the trustee-provided liquidity, the loan's terms, and the transaction's structure. We determined that the loan has a beginning and ending loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 67.5% based on Standard & Poor's value.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at "".

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

GS Mortgage Securities Corp. Trust 2012-TMSQ

Class Rating Amount ($)

A AAA (sf) 138,692,000

X-A AAA (sf) 138,692,000*

X-B AA- (sf) 30,417,000*

B AA- (sf) 30,417,000

C A- (sf) 23,519,000

D BBB (sf) 15,372,000

*Notional balance.