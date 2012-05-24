版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 25日 星期五 07:27 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says sale of Global Hawks to NATO is credit positive for Northrop Grumman

May 25 Moody's says sale of Global Hawks to NATO is credit positive for Northrop Grumman

