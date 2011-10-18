版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 19日 星期三 07:16 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's takes rating actions on 11 senior certificates from Hipotecaria Su Casita Mexican RMBS

Oct 19 Hipotecaria Su Casita Mexican RMBS:

* Moody's takes rating actions on 11 senior certificates from Hipotecaria Su Casita Mexican RMBS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐