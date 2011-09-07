版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 8日 星期四 06:15 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns Baa2 to $700 million of H.J. Heinz notes

Sept 7 H.J. Heinz:

* Moody's assigns Baa2 to $700 million of H.J. Heinz notes

