TEXT-S&P Revises HollyFrontier Outlk To Pos From Stable

Overview
-- U.S.-based oil company HollyFrontier Corp. has a long
track record of being among the most profitable refineries in
the U.S. and has maintained very conservative debt leverage.
-- We have affirmed our ratings on the company, including
the 'BB+' corporate credit rating, and have revised the outlook
to positive from stable.
-- The positive outlook reflects our view that
HollyFrontier's competitive advantage should be sustainable in
most foreseeable scenarios and our increased confidence that the
company will maintain modest debt leverage, such that financial
metrics will remain acceptable even under stressed industry
conditions.
Rating Action
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed
its 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Dallas-based HollyFrontier
Corp. and revised the outlook on the rating to positive from
stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB+' issue-level
rating on HollyFrontier's senior unsecured debt.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects HollyFrontier's long track
record of being among the most profitable refineries in the U.S.
combined with very conservative financial metrics that it has
sustained throughout the cycle. The company has recently
benefited from favorable pricing on West Texas Intermediate
crude (WTI) relative to Brent and Louisiana Light Sweet crude.
While we expect the company's profitability advantage to
decrease over the next 12 to 24 months due to a contraction of
the differential, we believe that HollyFrontier is better
situated than its peers. Due to the proximity of its refineries
to growing domestic oil fields, it will likely enjoy a
significant (likely at least in the $5/barrel area) feedstock
advantage relative to the bulk of U.S. refiners that operate in
the Gulf Coast. Still, HollyFrontier's business risk position is
tempered by the extreme volatility of oil refining margins and
its more modest scale relative to investment-grade peers.
We consider HollyFrontier's financial risk profile to be
"modest" under our criteria. The company has conservatively
managed its business as evidenced by its ability to maintain a
net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.0x or less. Currently,
HollyFrontier's cash position exceeds its debt. In our base-case
projections, we assume HollyFrontier will maintain above-average
margins in 2012 and will continue to benefit from the WTI-Brent
differential, resulting in adjusted debt to EBITDA between 0.5x
to 1.0x and significant free cash flow generation of around $1.2
billion. In more of a midcycle environment, we'd expect the
company to remain free cash flow positive and maintain a debt to
EBITDA ratio of around 1.5x.
HollyFrontier's business risk profile is "fair" under our
criteria. This assessment reflects the oil refining industry's
extreme volatility and capital-intensive nature. As recently as
2009, most refiners, including HollyFrontier, posted poor
results due to contracting refining margins. In addition,
HollyFrontier's scale is small relative to peers, although the
relatively modest scale is somewhat offset by its exposure to
niche-like markets that have generally resulted in above-average
margins for the refineries. Its PADD II (260,000 barrels per day
[bpd} capacity) and PADD IV (83,000 bpd) markets have
historically helped the company maintain leading profitability
within the industry due to cheaper feedstock prices and more
niche refined product markets. In particular, HollyFrontier's
31,000 bpd Salt Lake City refinery continued to perform well
during the otherwise dismal 2009 market, benefiting from its
ability to process lower-cost black wax crude oil. In the more
competitive PADD III region, HollyFrontier's 100,000 bpd Artesia
refinery's proximity to higher margin markets in the
southwestern U.S. and ability to process WTI and distressed
grades of crude oil should help it achieve above-average margins
relative to Gulf Coast peers. Finally, HollyFrontier's 44%
ownership (including a 2% general partner interest) in master
limited partnership (MLP) Holly Energy Partners L.P. provides a
steady stream of dividend income and a potential outlet for
asset divestitures such as the recent dropdown of assets from
the Cheyenne and El Dorado refineries. We expect HollyFrontier
to continue to drop down assets to Holly Energy, including its
75% ownership in the UNEV pipeline.
Liquidity
Liquidity is "strong" under our criteria, with sources
exceeding uses by about 5.5x during the next 12 months. Primary
sources of cash include $1.6 billion of funds from operations
(FFO), $900 million of availability under HollyFrontier's $1
billion revolver, and around $1.9 billion of cash. We expect the
company's main use of cash will be for growth and maintenance
capital spending ranging between $400 million to $450 million
and dividends of around $300 million. We believe the company
will continue to pursue a moderate financial policy, including
sufficient liquidity to support inherent volatility in crude oil
and refined product prices and their potential impact on credit
facility availability and cash flows.
Outlook
The positive outlook on the rating reflects HollyFrontier's
above-average profitability compared with that of its peers and
its very low financial leverage metrics. We could raise the
ratings if HollyFrontier continues to post above-average
refining margins over the next 12-18 months, even as the
expected differential between WTI and Brent crude oil prices
narrows, while maintaining a conservative financial risk
profile. In particular, we would expect the company to maintain
close to zero net debt during most years and less than 1x-2x
gross adjusted debt to EBITDA, recognizing that EBITDA will be
highly volatile along with refining margins. We could revise the
outlook to stable if we believe that the company's historical
profitability will become less sustainable or if the company
pursues less conservative financial policies.